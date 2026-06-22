MR. CHASTAIN HONORED BY MISSISSIPPI HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION AND STATE BOARD OF MENTAL HEALTH

James G. “Bo” Chastain was recently honored by the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) for his leadership during more than three decades of service at Mississippi State Hospital and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. The recognition comes as Chastain prepares to retire after 36 years of service, including more than 32 years as director of Mississippi State Hospital. During the presentation, MHA Executive Director Richard Roberson praised Chastain’s leadership and commitment to serving others. “Bo Chastain has served on the MHA board, and as chairman of the board, he has been a friend and is one of the best people I know,” Roberson said. “Everything he does is servant-oriented and service-led.” Roberson also highlighted Chastain’s influence on healthcare throughout Mississippi. “He has been an incredible asset to MHA and to the entire state of Mississippi,” he said. In accepting the honor, Chastain reflected on his career and the opportunities he has had to serve others across the state. “What a great honor and opportunity I’ve been given to serve the past 36 years at Mississippi State Hospital and the Department of Mental Health, and I am tremendously grateful for that,” Chastain said. He also expressed appreciation for the support of healthcare leaders and partners across Mississippi. “I am grateful for the support we have received from the Mississippi Hospital Association and my fellow administrators around the state,” he said. Chastain noted the significant progress made in Mississippi’s mental health system during his career, including expanded community-based services, new facilities and additional treatment programs. “There’s been a lot of improvement in mental health in Mississippi these last three decades,” Chastain said. “We’ve built new facilities, opened new programs, we have moved into the community, and every time we ask for resources needed to improve and expand services, the Mississippi Legislature has responded.”

The Mississippi State Board of Mental Health recognized James G. "Bo" Chastain upon his upcoming retirement for providing more than 36 years of leadership to DMH, with the past 33 years spent at Mississippi State Hospital. He was honored for his profound legacy of service, outstanding leadership, and invaluable contributions to DMH, the State, and the citizens of Mississippi.

