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MSP Investigating Fatal Crash on Interstate in Newburgh

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 1:30 PM, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at mile marker 174, just north of the Exit 174 on-ramp in Newburgh.

 

The preliminary investigation indicates that the female operator was traveling northbound in the passing lane when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times. The operator was not wearing a seatbelt and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

The operator has been identified as 58-year-old Darcel Geiser of Brewer. Assisting the Maine State Police were the Newburgh Fire Department, LifeFlight of Maine, MaineDOT, and Bouchard and Sons Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

 

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MSP Investigating Fatal Crash on Interstate in Newburgh

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