METRONATIONAL’S GREENSIDE COMPLETES SHELL CONSTRUCTION, ADDS FIVE NEW TENANTS

Merit Coffee, Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, Epic Cycles, Swish Dental and Original ChopShop join Greenside’s growing tenant roster

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroNational, a generational real estate investment, development and management firm, and Radom Capital today announced that Greenside, the adaptive-reuse neighborhood destination located in Memorial, has added five new tenants and completed shell construction of the base buildings. Greenside’s retailers and restaurants will soon begin building out their spaces ahead of opening later this year.

The next group of tenants include Merit Coffee, Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, Epic Cycles, Swish Dental and Original ChopShop. Through these additions, Greenside continues to take shape as a thoughtfully planned destination bringing together hospitality, retail, wellness and community-centered gathering spaces.

“Greenside is designed to be a place where people want to gather and enjoy thoughtfully crafted experiences, and we are proud to welcome these new businesses that reflect the spirit of this development,” said Danna Diamond, vice president of leasing at MetroNational. “This milestone is an exciting moment for Greenside as tenants begin building out locations.”

Leading the new wave of tenants is Merit Coffee, which roasts its beans locally and has built a reputation for high-quality coffee, creative beverages and welcoming cafés. The 1,743 square foot location inside Greenside was chosen with the surrounding neighborhood in mind, offering a new place for Merit’s community-drive café experience.

Tifa Chocolate & Gelato, a dessert café offering handcrafted gelato and premium chocolates, will occupy a 1,121 square foot space. Tifa’s gelato is made fresh daily in small batches, with a menu that ranges from classic vanilla bean to adventurous selections such as strawberry balsamic, alongside refreshing fruit sorbets.

Epic Cycles, a premium cycling retailer and service shop, will be relocating from its current CityCentre location to join the tenant mix at Greenside. With a 1,974 square foot space, Epic Cycles is built around passion and trust, offering personalized, data-driven guidance to help find the perfect bike, gear and setup for your goals.

Also new to Greenside is is Swish Dental, which brings modern, patient-centered dental care to the tenant mix through its 3,132 square foot space. Built around elevating the patient experience through a comfort- centric approach, Swish Dental adds a health-focused service to Greenside’s offerings.

Last, in July, Original ChopShop will open within the 10100 office building, part of the Greenside development. The business brings its popular menu of protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, fresh juices and superfruit bowls made with whole ingredients and designed to fuel everyday wellbeing.

“These tenants expand on Greenside’s long-term vision to transform former industrial buildings into a vibrant, community-focused destination,” said Barton Kelly, principal at Radom Capital. “We look forward to sharing additional tenants and community updates in the coming months.”

Located just north of Interstate 10 at 1085 Gessner Road, Greenside transforms 35,000 square feet of former warehouse space into three buildings designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, set around roughly an acre of greenspace and patios. Slated to open in 2026, the walkable, family-friendly development brings together dining, curated retail and wellness concepts with previous announced tenants including Honest Mary’s, Leemoo, Hiatius, [solidcore] and Pizzana alongside established neighborhood favorites such as Kirby Ice House, Mia’s Table and Torchy’s Tacos. Greenside is a connected mixed-use community where office tenants, residents and visitors are close to dining, wellness, outdoor gathering spaces and everyday neighborhood amenities. First tenant openings are anticipated Q4 2026.

###

About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail—including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels - The Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

For leasing and development updates, visit www.greensidememorial.com or follow @GreensideMemorial on Instagram and Greenside Memorial on Facebook.

About Radom Capital

Radom Capital is an award-winning Houston-based real estate development firm specializing in creating enduring and innovative spaces. With a focus on adaptive reuse, retail, and mixed-use developments, Radom Capital is committed to enhancing the urban fabric of communities through thoughtful design. For more information, visit www.radomcapital.com

About Merit Coffee

Founded in 2009 in San Antonio, Merit Coffee has grown from a single café and roastery into a beloved Texas brand known for sourcing and serving exceptional coffee. With 13 locations spanning San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas, Merit is committed to providing thoughtfully crafted coffee experiences in warm, welcoming spaces—anchored by a deep focus on community and quality. www.meritcoffee.com



About Tifa Chocolates & Gelato

Tifa Chocolate & Gelato is a premium dessert and café concept specializing in handcrafted gelato, artisan chocolates, pastries, and specialty coffee. While inspired by traditional Italian gelato-making, Tifa manufactures its gelato locally in Houston using imported Italian ingredients and flavors tailored to American preferences. The brand is committed to creating inviting community spaces where guests can gather, connect, and enjoy exceptional desserts. www.tifachocolateandgelato.com

About Epic Cycles

Epic Cycles is a premium cycling destination built around performance, community, and the culture of riding. We curate the best bikes from Specialized, Cervélo, and Pinarello to deliver an elevated experience for our customers before, during, and after every ride. Through world-class service and immersive retail experiences both online and in-store, Epic is redefining what modern cycling retail can feel like. www.epic-cycles.com

About Swish Dental

Swish Dental is transforming the way dental care is done, with convenient locations throughout Austin, San Antonio, and Houston Texas. We offer a full range of services, including general, cosmetic, orthodontic, and family dentistry. Our state-of-the-art studios are designed to provide a relaxing and comfortable experience, ensuring patients of all ages feel at ease. From routine cleanings to advanced treatments like Invisalign, teeth whitening, crowns, and veneers, our expert team is dedicated to providing personalized, high-quality care. Discover a new approach to dental health at Swish Dental. www.SwishSmiles.com

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 28 Shops in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, College Station, Tucson and Atlanta. Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner with flavorful bowls, salads, sandwiches, juice and more. Their feel good food is “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children. For more information, visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok and #JustFeelGood.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.