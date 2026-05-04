METRONATIONAL ACQUIRES THE MORAN CITYCENTRE

An aerial view of The Moran Hotel in CityCentre

MetroNational and Rockbridge Expand Hospitality Footprint in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroNational, a generational real estate investment, development and management firm and Rockbridge, a hospitality-centered investment firm, today announced the acquisition of The Moran CityCentre, enhancing their presence in the independent lifestyle hospitality sector and marking a significant expansion of their high-end hotel portfolio across West Houston. The AAA Four Diamond hotel in the heart of CityCentre is one of eight Michelin recommended hotels in Houston along with MetroNational’s Michelin Key recognized Hotel ZaZa.

The 244-room hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble finishes and curated bar carts showcasing Texas-made spirits. Guests step directly into one of Houston’s most dynamic environments, with immediate access to upscale retail, award-winning dining, wellness offerings and vibrant entertainment. On-site offerings include Café Moran and The Allegory Bar, featuring a terrace overlooking the central plaza. Residential-style accommodation for extended stays, a resort-style pool and flexible meeting space round out the property.

“West Houston has emerged as one of the region’s most compelling hospitality markets,” said Scooter Hicks, President of MetroNational. “For years, our hospitality strategy has been concentrated around Memorial with Hotel ZaZa and The Westin. The Moran further strengthens our portfolio and strategy in one of Houston’s most dynamic areas. We look forward to building on its strong foundation while continuing to enhance the overall guest experience.”

As part of this transaction, MetroNational has also formed a joint venture with Rockbridge, building on their recent acquisition of the Hotel ZaZa properties and brand in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

“We are excited to partner with MetroNational on this next chapter for The Moran,” said Matt Welch, Managing Director at Rockbridge. “Our shared focus on thoughtful design, elevated service and authentic experiences creates a strong foundation to continue positioning the hotel as a leading lifestyle destination in Houston. MetroNational shares our philosophy of creating environments where every guest feels genuinely welcomed, cared for and valued.”

This collaboration also marks a notable transition between two of Houston’s most prominent development families. Named in honor and memory of Jim Moran, founder of Midway Development Group, The Moran has long stood as a reflection of a major Houston developer's legacy. Now under MetroNational’s ownership, the hotel enters its next chapter, building on that legacy while further elevating the guest experience through MetroNational’s long-term vision.

“The Moran has been a meaningful part of our CityCentre story, named in honor and memory of our founder and rooted in the vision that defines CityCentre," said Brad Freels, Chairman of Midway. "We are proud of its evolution and confident that, under MetroNational’s and Rockbridge’s stewardship, its next chapter will continue to build on that strong foundation while delivering exceptional experiences for years to come.”

MetroNational also acquired sole ownership of the real estate occupied by two CityCentre restaurants, Daily Gather and Yard House, further expanding MetroNational’s footprint within CityCentre. The sale was brokered by JLL Capital Markets, led by Senior Managing Directors Colby Mueck and Ryan West, and Managing Director John Nugent, along with Directors Greyson Fewin and Robby Westerfield. Daily Gather is known for traditional American cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients and a menu of comforting classics paired with Houston hospitality. Yard House, a modern American gathering place, is celebrated for one of the world's largest selections of draft beer, alongside a globally inspired, made-from-scratch menu.

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About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail—including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels in Memorial - The Hotel ZaZa and The Westin - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

About Rockbridge

Rockbridge is a hospitality-centered investment firm designed to cultivate value and enrich life. Since 1999, the firm has completed more than 312 investments across 39 states with $11.5 billion in total capitalization and $4.8 billion in assets under management. Rockbridge’s vertically integrated platform leverages deep industry expertise, decades of experience, and inspired placemaking to mitigate risk and consistently outperform the market. Guided by its mission, Rockbridge is recognized as a philanthropic, community-focused organization, making a lasting difference for the people it serves and the markets where it operates. Learn more at www.rockbridgeholdings.com and Instagram.



About Midway

Houston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create. For more information, visit midway.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com

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