METRONATIONAL’S 990 TOWN & COUNTRY OFFICE BUILDING 93 PERCENT LEASED IN LESS THAN A YEAR

MetroNational's focus on long-term ownership attracts Boardwalk Pipelines, NuScale Power and UT Austin McCombs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Less than one year after MetroNational’s acquisition, the 990 Town & Country office building has reached 93% occupancy, positioning the space as a standout success given Houston’s 26.7% vacancy rate. Following a sale of the former Marathon headquarters, this dramatic turnaround reflects the long-term stewardship philosophy of MetroNational, the generational real estate investment, development and management, behind the building’s transformation.

Since acquiring the 452,000-square-foot Class AA office tower in August 2025, MetroNational has repositioned 990 Town & Country as a premier workplace destination, partnering with JLL to lead leasing efforts. The result has been immediate traction in one of Houston’s most competitive corridors. 990 Town & Country, which is positioned at the crossroads of the West Loop and Energy Corridor with direct access to I-10 and Beltway 8, has emerged as one of the market’s most compelling answers to Houston’s growth.

“990 Town & Country is an unparalleled opportunity for companies looking for the highest quality office space in one of the nation’s most active corridors,” said Brad MacDougall, executive vice president of office leasing at MetroNational. “Houston’s companies are also making long-term decisions, and they want an ownership partner they can trust to invest in the asset alongside them for years to come. That’s exactly the commitment MetroNational brings.”

As tenants negotiate multi-year leases and evaluate the long-term usage of their offices, ownership stability and investment commitment increasingly factor into site selection decisions. At 990 Town & Country, MetroNational’s stewardship reinforces tenant confidence, combining Class AA finishes with direct access to the retail, dining, hospitality and services surrounding CityCentre, Memorial, and Town & Country Village. The tenant roster reflects the range of companies committing to this long-term vision.

"990 Town & Country’s leasing momentum speaks to the strength of the asset and the confidence tenants have in MetroNational’s stewardship," said Tyler Garrett, executive managing director at JLL. “Companies are looking for more than quality office space – they want to partner with a stable, long-term landlord, have ease of access and an environment that supports their employees and clients. 990 delivers on all of those priorities, which is why we’ve seen interest that far exceeded the space we had available."

Boardwalk signed the building's largest lease, a 143,253-square-foot agreement, and will relocate its headquarters to 990 Town & Country.

“Relocating our headquarters reflects Boardwalk’s momentum as we build beyond capacity to deliver the capabilities our customers value most,” said Scott Hallam, president and chief executive officer of Boardwalk Pipelines. “This move positions our employees to grow with the business, take on new challenges, and contribute to a culture of innovation that is shaping the future for Boardwalk.”

NuScale Power, a provider of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, has leased space for a new regional operations center. The Houston location provides direct access to the energy industry partners central to NuScale's expanding work across the energy and industrial sectors.

“We proudly opened our NuScale operations center in Houston’s prestigious Energy Corridor, a strategic milestone that positions us right in the heart of America’s Energy Capital. This move deepens our relationships with companies driving demand for our technology and reinforces NuScale’s leadership in the nuclear energy industry. We’re excited about the momentum this new hub is already generating and look forward to growing here in Houston,” said John Hopkins, Nuscale Power President and Chief Executive Officer.

The University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business rounds out the tenant mix, leasing approximately 30,000 square feet on the sixth floor to expand its Houston programming. The buildout includes tiered classrooms, a 7,000-square-foot multipurpose area, study rooms, staff offices, and terrace access for Weekend MBA students. McCombs joins a building already home to companies prioritizing talent and brings one of Texas' most prominent business schools into that ecosystem.

“When you’re learning finance on Saturday and presenting to your board on Tuesday, location and logistics matter,” said Joe Stephens, Texas McCombs senior assistant dean and director of the Working Professional and Executive MBA programs. “This world-class facility removes every possible friction point so our students can focus on what they came here for.”

MetroNational’s approach to 990 Town & Country is emblematic of how the company operates across its entire portfolio. As a generational, family-owned enterprise with deep roots in Houston, MetroNational is not focused on short-term asset optimization. It invests intentionally in places where businesses and communities can thrive for decades.

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About MetroNational

MetroNational is a privately held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees 11 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its diverse portfolio spans office, multifamily, retail—including Memorial City Mall and CityCentre retail - hospitality, healthcare, and activated green and public spaces, integrating best-of-class services to create places of lasting quality and value. MetroNational’s destinations are also home to two upscale hotels - The Hotel ZaZa Memorial City and The Westin Memorial City - as well as a dynamic and evolving culinary scene, with standout concepts such as Levi Goode’s Credence, Sambrooks Hospitality’s The Pit Room, and FB Society’s Haywire, alongside a diverse mix of other dining options. Through thoughtful development, long-term stewardship, and a deep commitment to community, MetroNational continues to shape places that support how people live, work, and connect.

For more information, visit www.metronational.com.

About Boardwalk Pipelines, LP

‍Boardwalk Pipelines, LP(“Boardwalk”) delivers reliable energy by connecting natural gas supply with the markets and communities that depend on it. Through an integrated network of interstate and intrastate pipelines and underground storage assets, Boardwalk supports energy reliability, market connectivity and long-term value creation across the United States, including the Gulf Coast, Midwest and Southeast. Boardwalk is committed to operating safely, reliably and responsibly while evolving its capabilities to better serve customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex energy market. Learn more at bwpipelines.com.

About NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology, with a mission to help power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy. The NuScale Power Module™, the company’s groundbreaking SMR technology, is a small, safe, pressurized water reactor that can each generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe) or 250 megawatts thermal (gross), and can be scaled to meet customer needs through an array of flexible configurations up to 924 MWe (12 modules) of output.

As the first and only SMR to have its designs certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is well-positioned to serve diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

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