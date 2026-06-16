DAW Systems Earns First Artificial Intelligence Accreditation from DirectTrust®️

Responsible AI governance, risk management, and secure data practices aligned with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework within the healthcare ecosystem

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAW Systems ️, a national leader in electronic prescription delivery , was recognized as one of two inaugural organizations to earn Artificial Intelligence Accreditation from DirectTrust️.This accreditation recognizes DAW Systems’ commitment to implementing responsible, standards-based artificial intelligence practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF). Through a robust third-party review, DirectTrust evaluated DAW System’s AI governance structure, risk management processes, performance evaluation methods, and ability to ensure transparency, accountability, and ongoing oversight of AI systems.DirectTrust’s AI Accreditation introduces a formal two-level structure: Foundational and Comprehensive.DAW Systems has demonstrated it meets the Foundational level through the implementation of responsible AI governance and mapping practices. This represents meaningful progress toward the more advanced Comprehensive level, where managed and measured controls are fully established.The thorough accreditation process demonstrates compliance and adherence to strict standards including criteria related to AI governance, system mapping, risk measurement, and ongoing management of AI technologies across the organization. The program is designed to support organizations at varying stages of AI maturity, ensuring responsible development, deployment, and monitoring of AI systems in healthcare and other sensitive data environments.“By achieving Artificial Intelligence Accreditation from DirectTrust, DAW Systems has demonstrated its commitment to responsible AI development and deployment, grounded in strong governance and risk management practices,” said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. “As AI adoption accelerates across healthcare, this accreditation provides assurance to stakeholders that DAW Systems is actively managing risk, ensuring transparency, and maintaining the integrity of its AI-driven systems and data.”DAW Systems delivers electronic prescription delivery and medication access solutions for EHR vendors, telehealth companies, practice management software providers, and digital health organizations through flexible, certified prescribing infrastructure.“DirectTrust accreditation reflects the discipline and accountability behind the way we build, operate, and support our solutions,” said Adam Forman, Chief Operating Officer of DAW Systems. “For our customers and partners, it reinforces that DAW Systems is committed to meeting rigorous standards for security, compliance, and operational trust as medication access and prescribing workflows continue to evolve.”DirectTrust’s accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization’s Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC).About DAW SystemsDAW Systems is a trusted prescription delivery technology company with more than 25 years of experience supporting medication workflows across healthcare. Its ScriptSure E-Prescribing (eRX) solution helps medical providers, veterinarians, EMR, PIMS and EHR vendors, telehealth companies, practice management systems, and digital health platforms support connected, compliant prescribing experiences. DAW has been recognized 14 times in a row with a Surescripts White Coat Award for Ambulatory Prescription Accuracy and most recently for E-Prescribing innovation. DAW Systems supports more than 200 platform integrations, 30,000 clinical users, and connectivity to 88,000 pharmacies nationwide.About DirectTrustDirectTrustis a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.