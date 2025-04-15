D.A.W. Systems Appoints John Ketcham as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.A.W. Systems, Inc. ( www.dawsystems.com ), developer of the ScriptSure E-Prescribing, announces the appointment of John Ketcham as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Ketcham will lead revenue strategy and execution across D.A.W.’s portfolio of solutions. He will oversee Business Development, Marketing & Communications and Growth Planning, driving the company’s go-to-market strategy with D.A.W.’s mission to simplify and modernize prescription workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.Ketcham brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including business development roles across E-Prescribing, supply chain, and pharmaceutical advertising. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America at Doceree, where he successfully launched the company’s Point-of-Care business unit, expanded product offerings and executed critical partnerships in the pharmacy and data synchronization space.“John has a unique ability to bridge the gap between product innovation and real-world execution,” said Aaron Forman, CTO at D.A.W. Systems. “His deep expertise in healthcare communication platforms and track record of scaling high-growth teams make him an ideal fit as we expand our impact across both the human and veterinary markets.”John Ketcham officially joined DAW Systems as CRO on April 7, 2025. “We’re thrilled that John has joined our team,” added Adam Forman, COO at D.A.W. Systems. “His leadership, industry expertise and strategic vision will help accelerate our mission to deliver best-in-class E-Prescribing solutions to all stakeholders."About D.A.W. Systems, Inc.D.A.W. Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of E-Prescribing and EMR solutions, serving thousands of professionals nationwide. Its flagship product, ScriptSure, is renowned for its user-friendly interface, robust features and industry certifications, including Surescripts network connectivity. As a 12-time winner of the White Coat of Quality Award, D.A.W. Systems continues to drive innovations in healthcare technology. For the veterinary industry, D.A.W. Systems, Inc. provides a unified prescription approval portal, prescription management network and E-Prescribing. D.A.W. Systems delivers seamless, efficient and compliant technologies to enhance patient care and streamline veterinary and veterinary pharmacy workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.