D.A.W. Systems and DocNow Partner to Streamline Prescribing for Long-Term Care Clinicians

ScriptSure Cloud ERX

Streamlining LTC e-prescribing, boosting speed, accuracy, and compliance for frontline clinicians.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D.A.W. Systems, Inc. , a national leader in electronic prescribing, has announced a partnership with DocNow, a post-acute EHR leader serving the long-term care (LTC), skilled nursing, and home health communities. This collaboration is focused on one central goal: giving clinicians in long-term care settings the tools they need to prescribe faster, with greater accuracy, and without the regulatory or administrative burden that typically slows them down.Clinicians practicing in LTC environments often face complex prescribing challenges; polypharmacy, compliance with state-specific controlled substance laws, medication coordination across facilities, and unreliable communication with disparate technology platforms. Together, D.A.W. Systems and DocNow are solving for those daily pain points by bringing ScriptSure, D.A.W.’s industry-recognized prescribing platform, directly to the hands of DocNow’s care team.Built with over 25 years of ePrescribing expertise and trusted by more than 30,000 physicians, ScriptSure is designed specifically for high-volume, high-complexity prescribing environments. The platform allows DocNow clinicians to seamlessly prescribe all medication types—including controlled substances—with full compliance, real-time pharmacy routing, and integrated PDMP access. With the proprietary ScriptExchange network powering prescription delivery, clinicians can ensure their orders are transmitted securely and accurately—no faxing, no follow-ups, no unnecessary work for clinic administrators, and no lag in care."This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the lives of post-acute care providers.” said Lauren Neuman, Chief Clinical Officer at DocNow. “Integrating ScriptSure into DocNow means clinicians can focus on patient care and less on administrative tasks, while ensuring prescribing safety and efficiency."In addition to simplifying the prescribing experience, D.A.W.’s infrastructure handles the complexity behind the scenes—drug database licensing, identity proofing, DEA 1311 certification, PDMP setup, and fraud prevention—so that clinicians don’t have to. The result is more time spent on patient care and less time navigating software, chasing down pharmacy errors, or worrying about compliance audits.“Every decision we make is focused on how to make a clinician’s job easier and safer,” said John Ketcham, Chief Revenue Officer at D.A.W. Systems. “This partnership brings real prescribing efficiency to long-term care providers, without cutting corners on compliance or reliability.”As demand grows for virtual care and modern prescribing tools in long-term care, the partnership between D.A.W. Systems and DocNow demonstrates what’s possible when technology is designed around the people who use it most: the clinicians on the front lines of patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.