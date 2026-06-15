Hello.cv Launches AI Profile Chatbots

AI Profile Builder

People can now chat with professional profiles 24/7 through AI-powered networking assistants on Hello.cv.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hello.cv today announced the launch of AI Profile Chatbots , a new feature that enables visitors to ask questions and interact directly with professional profiles through conversational AI.The launch comes at a time when AI-powered assistants are becoming increasingly common across websites, applications, and digital services. Hello.cv is bringing a similar experience to professional profiles, allowing visitors to engage with a person's background, experience, projects, and skills through a conversational interface.Traditionally, professional profiles have relied on visitors browsing through sections to find relevant information. With AI Profile Chatbots, visitors can instead ask questions and receive responses based on information available on the profile.The feature is designed for professionals, freelancers, founders, and job seekers who use Hello.cv to build their online presence."Professional profiles have remained largely unchanged for years," said Ope, Founder of Hello.cv. "Most people visit a profile looking for specific information, whether that's someone's experience, projects, or background. We wanted to make that process more natural by allowing visitors to simply ask questions instead of searching through an entire profile."According to Hello.cv, the chatbot can answer questions related to a profile owner's experience, projects, achievements, portfolio, and professional background using information already available on the profile.The company believes conversational interfaces will play a growing role in how people discover information online, including professional information. By introducing AI chat directly into profiles, Hello.cv aims to make professional discovery more interactive and accessible.In addition to the chatbot experience, users can review conversations through a dedicated inbox, providing visibility into how visitors are engaging with their profile and what information is generating the most interest.The feature is available through Hello.cv's AI Agent platform and can be enabled by users directly from their profiles.For more information, visit https://www.hello.cv/agent

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.