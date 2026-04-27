Job Applications Are Broken. 2 Wharton MBAs are Fixing Them With an AI Career Agent

Autofill your Job Applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, job applications have followed the same exhausting pattern.Open a role. Upload your resume.Then spend the next 15–20 minutes manually filling out the exact same information again.Multiply that across dozens of applications, and job hunting quickly turns into hours of repetitive, low value work.In an era where everything is being automated from code generation to customer support, job applications have remained stuck in the past. Until now. Hello.cv , an AI-powered career platform built by two Wharton MBAs, is rethinking how people apply to jobs with the launch of its Autofill Chrome Extension, a tool designed to eliminate the most time-consuming parts of the application process. But this isn’t just another autofill tool. Unlike traditional autofill tools that simply populate fields, Hello.cv’s extension goes several steps further.It understands your profile, the job you’re applying for, and generates tailored outputs in real time.This includes:-Role specific, ATS optimised resumes generated instantly-Custom answers to application questions based on your experience-Cover letters tailored to each role-Seamless support across 140+ job platforms, including LinkedIn and IndeedThe result is simple but powerful: What once took 20 minutes can now be done in seconds. Users can apply to multiple roles in the time it previously took to complete just one application.The bigger idea behind hello.cv goes beyond speed. It reflects a broader shift in how careers are being managed. As AI agents begin to handle more tasks across workflows, job applications are becoming one of the first areas where individuals can directly benefit from this transformation. Instead of spending time formatting resumes and rewriting answers, candidates can focus on higher-leverage activities:-Preparing for interviews-Building real world projects-Expanding their networkHello.cv has seen strong adoption among professionals - users who value speed, efficiency, and automation in their workflows. For this audience, the idea of manually filling out repetitive forms feels increasingly outdated. The Autofill extension fits naturally into how modern professionals operate:-Fast-Context aware-Integrates with existing job platformsJob seekers often talk about “application fatigue”, the burnout that comes from repetitive, time consuming processes with uncertain outcomes. By removing friction from the application process, Hello.cv aims to change that experience entirely. The company believes that applying to jobs should feel as seamless as sending a message, not like completing paperwork.What’s Next?With automation rapidly reshaping how work gets done, tools like hello.cv are pointing toward a future where individuals are supported by intelligent systems throughout their career journey. The Autofill Chrome Extension is an early step in that direction, one where job applications are no longer a barrier, but a background process.The extension is currently available to try at: hello.cv/autofill

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