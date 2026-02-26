.cv Registry Releases H2 2025 Premium Domains Report, Revealing Strong Global Demand for Professional Identity Domains

.cv is the domain extension for professionals The Rise of FirstName.cv

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The .cv Registry today published its H2 2025 Premium Domains Report , a comprehensive analysis of premium .cv domain registrations from July 1 to December 31, 2025. The report reveals sustained and diversified demand for .cv domains as professionals, creators, and investors increasingly turn to purpose-built domain extensions to establish their digital identity.With legacy TLDs like .com facing diminishing availability for meaningful short names, .cv has emerged as the leading career-first domain extension, purpose-built for CVs, resumes, portfolios, and professional presence. The H2 2025 data reinforces this positioning with concrete market evidence.Key Findings at a GlanceDuring the six month reporting period, the .cv Registry recorded 297 total premium domain registrations generating $126,307 in wholesale revenue, with individual domain prices ranging from $100 to over $6,500. Eleven ultra-short, one to two character domains were registered, a segment where scarcity is now acute, with h.cv now standing as the only remaining single character premium domain available.Premium demand was distributed across multiple registrar channels including OlaCV , Namecheap, HelloCV, Dynadot, Spaceship, Porkbun, and Gname, signalling healthy multi-channel adoption rather than dependence on a single distribution partner.The Rise of FirstName.cvOne of the most significant trends documented in the report is the accelerating adoption of FirstName.cv domains. As availability of meaningful FirstName.com domains continues to shrink and aftermarket pricing climbs prohibitively professionals are turning to FirstName.cv as a credible, permanent alternative for owning their name online.Premium registrations during H2 2025 included names such as Gabriel.cv, Andrew.cv, Xavier.cv, Liam.cv, Jade.cv, Elisabeth.cv, Leon.cv, Tyler.cv, Julia.cv, and Justin.cv, among others. The breadth of these registrations reflects a global, cross-cultural demand for personal identity domains that are short, memorable, and professionally relevant.“FirstName.cv represents a category in its own right,” the report notes. “For professionals building a CV, portfolio, or personal website, it offers a rare combination of clarity, memorability, and relevance that legacy TLDs can no longer deliver at accessible price points.”Premium Domain CategoriesThe report identifies four primary clusters of premium .cv demand that together reinforce the extension’s career-first identity:Personal Identity domains such as Gabriel.cv and Jasper.cv anchor an individual’s name as a permanent digital asset. Ultra-short names — one and two character domains remain among the most prized assets in the .cv namespace, with scarcity intensifying as inventory depletes. Dictionary word domains such as fresh.cv and every.cv attract brandable, evergreen use cases, while professional and role-based domains including Engineer.cv, Legal.cv, Doctor.cv, and CEO.cv serve as powerful identity anchors for entire professions.The Registry also highlighted a strong pipeline of available premium inventory spanning regional domains (Asia.cv, Japan.cv, Singapore.cv, Dubai.cv, Germany.cv), brandable terms (Cyber.cv, Tech.cv, Global.cv, Growth.cv), and professional identifiers (Lawyer.cv, Dentist.cv, Gamer.cv).Market SignificanceUnlike many domain extensions where premium sales are driven by speculative auction activity, .cv premium adoption is organic. The report confirms that buyers are predominantly end users, professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses alongside a growing cohort of domain investors who recognize the extension’s scarcity value and directional clarity.“The data tells a compelling story,” the Registry stated. “People are increasingly recognising that owning your name online is a long-term asset, not a vanity purchase. .cv gives that ownership meaning, it doesn’t just say where you are, it says who you are professionally.”About the .cv RegistryThe .cv Registry operates the official country code top-level domain for professional identity, managing the global registration infrastructure for .cv domains. Through a network of accredited registrar partners, the Registry supports individuals, businesses, and organisations seeking to establish a career-first digital presence. Premium inventory, registrar partnerships, brand protection services, and API integrations are available at ola.cv Media ContactThe .cv Registrypress@ola.cvola.cvThe full H2 2025 .cv Premium Domain Report is available for download at ola.cv.

