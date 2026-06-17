Ehamarkets Clinches ‘Most Trusted Trading Platform-Global 2026’ Award

Since its inception, ehamarkets has attracted millions of users across Europe, Asia, and other regions, offering them a wide range of instruments including forex pairs, metals, energy contracts, equities, and indices. ehamarkets goes beyond conventional trading practices by helping users develop and enhance their trading skills through its education programme, ‘Educate Yourself.’” The prestigious International Business Magazine chose this versatile trading platform to award it for its ability to serve over five million traders worldwide with forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

ehamarkets, a global multi-asset trading platform, recently bagged the ‘Most Trusted Trading Platform - Global 2026’ Award.

This honor will motivate us to raise the bar further and deliver greater value to traders by keeping the platform versatile and user-focused.” — Mr Markus Weber, CEO of ehamakets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ehamarkets, a global multi-asset trading platform, recently bagged the ‘Most Trusted Trading Platform - Global 2026’ Award. The prestigious International Business Magazine chose this versatile trading platform to award it for its ability to serve over five million traders worldwide with forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The Dubai-based online business news portal announced the award title after its jury meticulously vetting many nominations and declared Labuan, Malaysia-based ehamarkets as the winner for this year.

International Business Magazine chose ehamarkets after discovering this professional asset trading platform to be unique in its approach for enabling seamless trading to both novice and experienced traders. The online portal also found the platform offers importance to accessibility through ultra-low investment thresholds, fast deposits and withdrawals, and dual trading modes designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

ehamarkets was chosen for the award due to its commitment to ensuring that every trading platform delivers maximum value to traders for their investments. The online portal carefully checked whether their platform’s strategy was drafted to make trading user-friendly by blending speed, transparency, and inclusivity in online trading.

Since its inception, ehamarkets has attracted millions of users across Europe, Asia, and other regions, offering them a wide range of instruments including forex pairs, metals, energy contracts, equities, and indices.

Mr. Shankar Shivaprasad, Chief Editor and CEO of International Business Magazine, said “Our team was impressed by ehamarkets platform interface and customer-centric design. The platform’s strength lies in its simplicity, allowing traders to get started in just three steps — sign up, deposit, and trade — while benefiting from fund security supported by insurance and negative balance protection. These features were among the key reasons it was selected for the prestigious title.”

CEO of ehamakets, Mr Markus Weber, expressing his happiness for winning the award, stated, “This honor will motivate us to raise the bar further and deliver greater value to traders by keeping the platform versatile and user-focused. The platform offers tailored strategies, extensive educational resources, and strong trading tools.

ehamarkets goes beyond conventional trading practices by helping users develop and enhance their trading skills through its education programme, ‘Educate Yourself.’”

The International Business Magazine has also recognised ehamarkets for its emphasis on multi-asset trading with exposure to over 150 global symbols. These symbols, among others, include major indices like SPX500 and TECH100, equities such as Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple, and commodities like oil and gold. It also enables mastering of skills with a demo/practice account, and practice with virtual funds in real market conditions without any risk.

The platform adds over 15000 new traders a day across 100 plus available symbols and 42 million executions. Its key features are designed to ensure fund security, fast withdrawal, stable trading system and transparent pricing. Over 90 per cent of novice traders choose Quick Mode to start their trading journey.

The trading platform also provides a unique multi-chart layout, technical analysis, and historical quotes on the device of user’s choice. It also helps traders with technical analysis with News Feed and Economic Calendars.

About ehamarkets

ehamarkets enables the global ordinary investors enjoy the fun of trading. It has a lower threshold and makes investment uncomplicated. With experienced and talented workers from the fields of finance and Internet, the platform provides traders space for innovation. ehamarkets delivers through its trading platform application a wide range of trading instruments including shares, commodities, indices, and forex. The platform offers multi-lingual customer support to build confidence among global traders.

https://www.ehamarkets.com/en-US

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publication with a subscriber base of over 50,000, comprising investors, C-suite executives, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government officials. The magazine provides the latest updates from various industry sectors such as banking, finance, technology, retail, fintech, real estate, travel, automobile/aviation and more.

www.intlbm.com

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