eplanet Brokers Sets a New Milestone with Dual MENA Awards for 2025

Receiving both titles further strengthens eplanet Brokers’ position in the brokerage market. The team at eplanet Brokers focuses on making international financial markets more transparent and accessible to traders globally. International Business Magazine announced the honours after reviewing a range of factors in the MENA financial markets, including platform reliability, technical innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall service quality. eplanet Brokers has shown a consistent focus on transparency and client support. The company has built its presence in the MENA region through its trading infrastructure and service offering, including the use of MetaTrader 5.

eplanet Brokers Receives ‘Most Trusted CFD Broker’ and ‘Brokerage Brand of the Year’ Titles in MENA 2025 by International Business Magazine

Receiving the ‘Most Trusted CFD Broker’ and ‘Brokerage Brand’ awards for 2025 in the MENA region encourages us to continue improving our services, transparency, and client support.” — Mohammad Sheikh, The CEO of ePlanet Brokers

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a strong and user-focused trading platform backed by advanced technology and transparent trading conditions, eplanet Brokers is a recognised brand in the derivatives trading industry.

eplanet Brokers- is built on the belief that traders should have access to professional tools in a clear and accessible environment. With expanding offerings across Forex, indices, commodities, shares, and CFDs, the company maintains a focus on transparency, risk management, and trader education. eplanet Brokers also places emphasis on compliance and operational standards across its services.

Receiving both titles further strengthens eplanet Brokers’ position in the brokerage market. The team at eplanet Brokers focuses on making international financial markets more transparent and accessible to traders globally. This approach is reflected in a platform built around transparency, technology, and trader education.

International Business Magazine announced the honours after reviewing a range of factors in the MENA financial markets, including platform reliability, technical innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall service quality.

eplanet’s account offerings include competitive spreads, flexible conditions, and training resources designed to support traders across different experience levels.

eplanet Brokers offers a range of account options for both new and experienced online traders:

• New traders can access the Zero Commission Account with a minimum deposit of USD 30.

• This account also provides access to educational materials designed to help beginners build a foundation in trading skills.

• Traders focused on precious metals can use the Gold Special Account, which offers spreads on XAU/USD starting from 0.0 pips.

• Support is also available for trading gold and other precious metals CFDs.

• Traders seeking more advanced conditions can choose the ECN Account, which offers direct market access, spreads from 0.0 pips, and execution designed for more active trading strategies.

• Professional traders can access the Elite Account, which offers tighter spreads and fast execution for high-volume trading.

• In addition to its account options, eplanet provides access to a range of instruments, including Forex, Stocks, Indices, Energy, and precious metals such as Gold and Silver, through a single platform.

eplanet’s focus on serving the global trading community is also reflected in the eplanet Education Centre, which complements its trading services by offering educational resources to help traders strengthen their skills and develop their strategies.

There are additional features available to traders:

• Traders can choose a platform based on their level of experience, trading style, and preferred technical tools.

• For those who are new to the markets, platforms that offer educational resources and community support may be helpful; for example, MT5 is one available option.

• MT5 also supports algorithmic strategies and Expert Advisors for traders interested in automated trading.

cTrader is also available as a platform option.

cTrader is suitable for traders who prioritise fast execution, advanced order types, and detailed analysis through market depth tools and charting capabilities. MetaTrader 5 offers features such as backtesting, automated trading with Expert Advisors, and access to a large international community. Both platforms support mobile trading, and copy trading is available through both MT5 and cTrader.

The recognition highlights eplanet Brokers’ continued focus on transparency, trading technology, and client support across the MENA region.

The CEO of eplanet Brokers, Mohammad Sheikh, commented on the recognition, saying, “We appreciate this recognition from International Business Magazine. Receiving the ‘Most Trusted CFD Broker’ and ‘Brokerage Brand’ awards for 2025 in the MENA region encourages us to continue improving our services, transparency, and client support.”

Shankar V Shivaprasad, Co-founder and CEO of International Business Magazine, stated, “eplanet Brokers has shown a consistent focus on transparency and client support. The company has built its presence in the MENA region through its trading infrastructure and service offering, including the use of MetaTrader 5. eplanet Brokers was selected following an evaluation of platform performance, customer satisfaction, innovation, and overall service quality.”

About eplanet Brokers

eplanet Brokers offers trading services, wealth management solutions, and access to international Forex markets through a trading environment designed to support transparency and operational reliability. The company provides trading tools, modern technology, and flexible transaction options, supported by client assistance for traders across different experience levels.

eplanet Brokers (PTY) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP No. 52199), regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa.

more about eplanet Brokers-

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About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based digital journal that has established itself in the online news business. A wide range of industrial areas, including banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, trading, technology and innovation, education, hospitality, travel and tourism, real estate, housing, and many more, are covered by the web platform. In terms of leadership, quality, and innovation, International Business Magazine has been at the forefront of recognising, honouring, and celebrating success in international industry sectors since 2018.

https://intlbm.com/

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