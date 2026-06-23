Nominations Now Open for 9th Edition of International Business Magazine Awards 2026

The event from the House of International Business Magazine is a perfect hotspot for networking with the most influential business honchos. A panel of International Business Magazine meticulously analyses the nominations to choose the winners based on the outstanding contributions they have made globally, or who have brought an impactful change in their respective domain. This once-in-a year opportunity enables audience to connect with powerful industry and government functionaries who drive the policy matters and map out business growth.

The prestigious International Business Magazine Annual Award Event will be held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on November 29, 2026.

This award ceremony will be a perfect hotspot for networking with the most influential business honchos. It also honors influential leaders and corporates in from wide spectrum of global Industries.” — Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine, a premier online business news portal and leading awards organisation in the GCC, has officially opened nominations for the 9th Edition of the International Business Magazine Awards 2026.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on November 29, 2026.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates achievements, excellence, innovation, and dedication across industries worldwide. Reflecting on the positive impact and emergence of new players in 2025, the 2026 edition promises to be even more bigger and impactful, offering attendees a unique opportunity to expand their global networks and engage with industry leaders.

A panel of International Business Magazine meticulously analyses the nominations to choose the winners based on the outstanding contributions they have made globally, or who have brought an impactful change in their respective domain.

As always, this year’s edition lays special emphasis on banking sector, neobanks, fintech companies, insurance and reinsurance companies, aviation sector, AI firms, yachting sector, fashion clothing segment and a host of other companies. International Business Magazine will identify the kind of positive impact the nominated organisations, individuals, professionals and start-ups have made in their respective areas. The results will certainly throw cues about achieving growth and their constructive benefits to their communities, social order and individual business sector. This platform will help the attendee companies to learn from each other and rewrite their growth story during the networking session.

Top-notch entrepreneurs, premier investment firms, and influential corporate CXOs will headline the event. Key state administrators and top-tier decision-makers from the GCC are slated to attend. This year’s edition is going to be a benchmark event with the on-boarding of a battery of media partners from across the globe.

The event from the House of International Business Magazine is a perfect hotspot for networking with the most influential business honchos. It also honors influential leaders and corporates in from wide spectrum of global Industries. This once-in-a year opportunity enables audience to connect with powerful industry and government functionaries who drive the policy matters and map out business growth.

Stay tuned to International Business Magazine for an update about all the esteemed participants for the 2026 edition.

Exclusive Sponsor Benefits:

Sponsors will enjoy premium experiences such as:

• Video interviews and photoshoots

• Corporate ad videos at the venue

• Online and print articles & banners (on website and on Special Edition Magazine)

• Luxurious accommodations in Dubai to attend the event

• Priority seating and personal butler services

• Keynote speaking opportunities

• Travel arrangements

• Grand performances by International Artists

• Exquisite food and beverages curated by top chefs

Nominations

Nominations are now open and are completely free. Submissions will be reviewed by a distinguished jury of global business leaders. Submit your nomination here: https://intlbm.com/Nomination/

For more enquiries regarding the best possible experience at our awards ceremony, kindly drop a mail to info@intlbm.com or call us at +971 503 211164.

For details on past winners, visit: https://intlbm.com/Awardlist-2025/

Contact:

For enquiries, please email info@intlbm.com or call +971 503 211164

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000, including investors, C-suite executives, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government officials. The magazine delivers the latest financial news and promotes innovative solutions across industries. https://intlbm.com/

International Business Magazine LLC

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