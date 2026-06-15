Nexdata Joins CVPR 2026 at Booth #437

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexdata is pleased to announce its participation in CVPR 2026. As one of the world’s premier conferences in computer vision and artificial intelligence, CVPR brings together experts from academia, industry, and the front lines of R&D to explore the latest advancements in visual AI, multimodal models, and intelligent systems.CVPR 2026 will take place from June 3 to June 7, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, USA. At Booth #437, Nexdata will showcase high-quality data solutions across key domains including GenAI/VLM, Physical AI, and ADAS/AV. The company will demonstrate its end-to-end capabilities, spanning data collection, annotation, and evaluation support, to help accelerate the training, optimization, and real-world deployment of AI models.High-Quality, Contextualized Data for Model R&D and Real-World ApplicationWith the rapid advancement of multimodal models, Physical AI, and autonomous driving technologies, AI systems increasingly require high-quality, contextualized, and verifiable data. Data not only determines the effectiveness of model training, but also directly impacts a model’s ability to generalize across complex tasks, real-world environments, and industrial scenarios.At CVPR 2026, Nexdata will highlight its data service capabilities for diverse AI application scenarios, helping clients build AI systems that are more reliable, efficient, and ready for real-world deployment.GenAI/VLM• Image/Video Stock Footage• Image/Video Caption&Reasoning Data• Image Editing Data• Agent DataPhysical Al• Embodied Al: Egocentric Data Collection & UMI Data Collection & Teleoperation Data Collection• World Model: Real Scenes Data & 3D Game Scenes DataADAS/AV• Dynamic/Static 3D Data Annotation• BEV Data Annotation• OCC Data Annotation• VLA AnnotationMeet Nexdata at CVPR 2026During CVPR 2026, we invite you to visit Booth #437 to meet the Nexdata team in person and explore our latest data solutions. Visitors can pick up Nexdata’s newest catalog of high-demand datasets and quickly discover high-quality data resources for model training, evaluation, and real-world AI applications.Nexdata will also host interactive on-site activities. Visitors who stop by our booth and scan the QR code to follow Nexdata’s official LinkedIn account will receive a gift and be entered into a prize draw. The draw will include 5 First-Prize winners and 30 Participation-Prize winners. First-Prize winners will receive a Denver-themed basketball cap, while participation prizes will be distributed on site.

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