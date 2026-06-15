19th Circuit JNC sends nominations to the governor

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 19th Judicial Circuit interviewed seven applicants to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Circuit Judge William L. Roby and to fill the vacancy due to the resignation of Martin County Court Judge Kathleen H. Roberts.

Following deliberations, the following individuals were presented to Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Circuit Judge William L. Roby:

Following deliberations, the following individuals were presented to Gov. DeSantis to replace Martin County Court Judge Kathleen H. Roberts:

Members of the Nineteenth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission

Nita Denton, Email: [email protected]

Barry Segal, Email: [email protected]

Michael Dadko, Email: [email protected]

Elizabeth Hunter, Email: [email protected]

Robert Schwerer, Email: [email protected]

Katie Jay, Email: [email protected]

Mark Miller, Email: [email protected]

Loren Esposito, Email: [email protected]