Expertise AI Launches an Assistant Built Specifically for Account Executives

Expertise handles the work around the deal, from meeting prep to follow-ups to CRM updates, and learns each rep's selling style to work in their voice.

Reps didn't sign up to manage a stack of AI tools, they signed up to sell. We built Expertise so the work around the deal handles itself, and reps get their time back.” — Hao Sheng, Founder & CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expertise AI today announced the launch of Expertise, an AI assistant built specifically for account executives (AEs). The product handles the time-consuming work that surrounds every deal, including meeting preparation, follow-up writing, CRM updates, pipeline hygiene, and buying-signal detection, so that sales reps can spend more of their week actually selling.Account executives routinely spend more than half their time on administrative work rather than active selling. While a wave of AI tools has entered the sales market in recent years, most address only a single task, require ongoing setup and prompting, and rarely connect to one another, leaving reps to manage a growing stack of disconnected tools.Expertise takes a different approach. Rather than functioning as another point tool, it operates as a single assistant that works across the systems AEs already rely on, including CRMs, inboxes, calendars, and call recordings. Reps describe what they need in plain language, and Expertise carries out the work across their existing stack.The product's defining feature is its ability to learn an individual rep's selling style. By reading across a rep's past calls, emails, and CRM activity, Expertise begins to work in that person's voice, drafting follow-ups and notes that reflect how the rep actually communicates, and improving the more it is used.Expertise is also built around a concept the company calls Skills. Every workflow a rep builds becomes a reusable Skill that can be run repeatedly, shared across a team, or published to the Expertise marketplace, where AEs can earn when other reps install their workflows."Account executives are some of the most talented people in any company, and they spend half their week on work that has nothing to do with selling. We built Expertise so that work handles itself. Not by adding another tool to the pile, but by giving every rep an assistant that learns how they sell and quietly takes the busywork off their plate," said Hao Sheng, Founder/CEO of Expertise AI Expertise is available today with a free tier that requires no setup, allowing reps to have their first workflow running within minutes. The product is bottoms-up and self-serve, with no IT involvement or administrator configuration required.Expertise AI also offers Expertise Live , its AI sales agent that engages website visitors in real time and converts inbound traffic into qualified pipeline, used by more than 100 B2B companies. Both products are SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant.To learn more or try Expertise free, visit expertise.ai.About Expertise AIExpertise AI builds AI products for revenue teams. Its flagship product, Expertise, is an AI assistant for account executives that runs the work around the deal so reps can focus on selling. The company also offers Expertise Live, an AI sales agent that turns website visitors into qualified pipeline. Expertise AI is [headquartered in San Francisco / founded in YEAR / backed by INVESTORS, as applicable].

Introducing Expertise: The AI Executive Assistant for Account Executives

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