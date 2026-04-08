Expertise AI to Host OpenClaw Builders Showcase in Toronto on April 22

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Expertise AI Launches Builders Showcase : A Curated Community Event for OpenClaw and AI Agent BuildersToronto-based AI company hosts first-of-its-kind event bringing together builders shipping with OpenClaw and advanced automation tools.Expertise AI today announced the launch of Builders Showcase: OpenClaw & AI Agents, a curated community event designed to bring together builders actively working with OpenClaw, AI agents, and advanced automation tools. The event will take place on April 22, 2026, at New Stadium in Toronto.Builders Showcase is a small gathering where high-signal builders demonstrate their work, engage in deep technical discussions, and connect with peers who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with OpenClaw and AI-powered automation."We've been watching builders do incredible things with OpenClaw and AI agents," said, Hao Sheng, CEO of Expertise AI. "But most of this innovation happens in isolation. Builders are scattered across different teams and companies, solving similar problems independently without seeing what each other is creating. Builders Showcase exists to change that, to create a space where builders can learn from each other and see what's truly possible."Event FormatThe three-hour event will feature:•Live Demos: Builders will showcase their work in 2-3 minute presentations•Technical Discussions: Deep-dive conversations about challenges, solutions, and innovations•Networking: Open time for builders to connect and exchange ideas•Refreshments: Food and drinks provided throughout the eventWho Should AttendBuilders Showcase is designed for developers, engineers, and builders who are actively shipping with OpenClaw or AI agents and have a project or workflow to demonstrate. The event is curated to ensure quality conversations and a focused group of high-signal builders."We're being selective about who we invite because we want to create the right energy in the room," Hao Sheng explained. "This is for builders who are serious about their craft and genuinely interested in learning from peers."Why NowThe OpenClaw and AI agent ecosystem is rapidly evolving, with builders creating innovative solutions across industries. However, there's limited opportunity for these builders to connect, share learnings, and collaborate. Builders Showcase addresses this gap by creating a dedicated space for the community to gather.Event DetailsEvent: Builders Showcase: OpenClaw & AI AgentsDate: April 22, 2026Time: 5:30 pm to 8:00 pmLocation: New Stadium, 83 Walnut Avenue, Toronto, ONRegistration: Click here About Expertise AIExpertise AI is an AI sales agent platform founded by Hao Sheng (formerly at Google and Cresta) that replaces traditional chatbots with intelligent conversational AI. The platform drives real conversations, captures qualified leads, and books meetings for B2B companies. Expertise AI integrates with HubSpot, Salesforce, and other leading CRM platforms, and has helped customers achieve 2-3x increase in leads and 25% increase in meetings booked.

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