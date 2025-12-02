Expertise AI and Agora Announce New Partnership

Expertise AI x Agora

The partnership brings Agora’s Voice AI to Expertise AI’s platform while enabling Agora to use Expertise AI for lead engagement and automation.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expertise AI , a leading conversational marketing platform for B2B SaaS and tech companies, today announced a new strategic partnership with Agora , the real-time engagement platform powering voice, video, and interactive experiences worldwide.Through this collaboration, Expertise AI will integrate Agora’s Voice AI technology into its suite of conversational tools, enabling the most natural, real-time spoken interactions within customer-facing AI agents. This integration will enhance agent responsiveness, tone control, and overall conversational quality for Expertise AI customers.In turn, Agora will leverage Expertise AI’s conversational marketing agent to improve lead conversion and customer engagement workflows across their own digital properties. This includes using Expertise AI’s chat/voice agents capable with deep CRM integration, routing logics, and enrichment tools to streamline their inbound demand processes.“Voice is the most intuitive interface for humans. We evaluated multiple voice solutions in the market, but nothing came close to what Agora offers. Their Voice AI is in a different league. Faster, more reliable, and consistently higher quality than anything else we tested. On top of that, Agora’s support team is one of the best we’ve worked with.” — Hao Sheng, Founder I CEO, Expertise AI“The future is clearly moving toward voice-first interaction. We want to complement this emerging user behavior and deliver a truly high converting business-to-customer interface. And the best choice was Agora” — Vinay Raj, Head of Solutions I CX, Expertise AI“Expertise AI gives us a natural and effective way to welcome every visitor and guide them into meaningful conversations with our team. Backed by Convo AI Engine’s real-time performance, even while using a RAG system, the experience remains fast, accurate, and consistent with the standard of attentiveness Agora has delivered for over a decade.” — Sid Sharma, VP of AI Innovation & GTM, AgoraThe partnership marks a joint commitment to delivering more dynamic, human-like customer experiences through AI. Both companies will continue to explore additional integration opportunities over the coming months.About Expertise AIExpertise AI is a conversational marketing platform that helps B2B companies engage, qualify, and convert website traffic using AI-powered chat agents. The platform integrates with CRM systems, identifies high-intent visitors, enriches leads, and routes conversations in real time.About AgoraAgora is a global platform for real-time engagement, providing APIs and SDKs for voice, video, AI, and interactive experiences used by developers worldwide. Agora’s technology powers communication for millions of users daily.

