Lean Solutions Group Expands Global Technology Delivery with Services for Data & AI, Software Engineering, and DevOps

Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

Introducing at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, LSG Formalizes Expanded Engineering and AI Delivery Model

AI is fundamentally changing how software is built, but success depends on how organizations operationalize these technologies.” — Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced the expansion of its technology delivery capabilities, introducing enhanced offerings across software engineering, data & AI, DevOps, enterprise technologies, technical support, and digital experience services. The services are being showcased at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, where LSG will highlight how organizations can scale modern technology initiatives through embedded global engineering teams and AI-enabled delivery models.As enterprises accelerate investments in AI, data platforms, and software modernization, many are facing challenges scaling engineering capacities while maintaining quality, governance, and operational consistency. LSG’s expanded technology services are designed to help organizations address those challenges by combining global technical talent, operational leadership, and AI-assisted delivery methodologies within existing workflows and systems within enterprises.“Technology leaders are under increasing pressure to deliver more software, more data-driven insights, and more AI-powered innovation without introducing more complexity,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG. “Our expanded technology capabilities provide the engineering talent, delivery structure, and AI-enabled frameworks needed to scale execution confidently while maintaining the quality and governance required for demanding enterprise environments.”Meeting the Growing Demand for Scalable Technology DeliveryThe rapid adoption of AI-assisted development tools, cloud platforms, and modern data architectures has transformed how organizations build and deploy technology. But scaling these initiatives often requires more than additional resources alone.LSG’s model combines embedded engineering teams with operational leadership and technical subject matter expertise to help organizations expand delivery capacity while remaining aligned to established business objectives, development standards, and governance requirements.The expanded offering includes capabilities across:• Software Development• Data & AI• Technical Support• Enterprise Technologies• DevOps & Infrastructure• UI/UX Design• AI-Assisted Development EnablementThese services complement LSG’s established workforce and operational delivery model, enabling organizations to accelerate technology initiatives while improving visibility, continuity, and execution at scale.Expanding Technology Capacity Without Sacrificing ControlUnlike traditional staffing or outsourcing approaches, LSG’s model embeds global engineering talent directly into client teams and operating processes. By aligning resources with existing workflows, development practices, and operational systems, organizations can increase delivery capacity while minimizing disruption and maintaining continuity.The expanded technology services build on LSG’s broader strategy of combining specialized talent, operational expertise, and technology enablement to help organizations scale more effectively in increasingly complex business environments.Introducing the Rapid AI Loop (RAIL) FrameworkAs part of the launch, LSG is formalizing its Rapid AI Loop (RAIL) framework, an operational model designed to help organizations integrate AI-assisted software development into enterprise delivery environments.The framework combines AI-enabled development tools with structured governance, technical oversight, and operational leadership to help teams accelerate software delivery while maintaining quality, security, and accountability.“AI is fundamentally changing how software is built, but success depends on how organizations operationalize these technologies,” Quijano said. “RAIL provides a practical framework for integrating AI into engineering workflows while preserving the controls and visibility enterprise organizations require.”About Lean Solutions GroupLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 12,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

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