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WQIP Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection Informational Webinar

WQIP Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection Informational Webinar

DATE: 6/16/2026

START TIME: 1:00PM

REGION: Statewide 

END TIME: 2:30

LOCATION: Online/Virtual

REGISTRATION LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r1156981b7a9f0d0a2fac1989e9a32db9

MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://dec.ny.gov/get-involved/grant-applications/wqip-program

Join DEC's Division of Water on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. for a virtual overview of the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program’s Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection project type. Eligible applicants can apply for this funding opportunity now through the state's Consolidated Funding Application. Time will be provided for questions. 

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WQIP Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection Informational Webinar

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