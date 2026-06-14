WQIP Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection Informational Webinar DATE: 6/16/2026 START TIME: 1:00PM REGION: Statewide END TIME: 2:30 LOCATION: Online/Virtual REGISTRATION LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r1156981b7a9f0d0a2fac1989e9a32db9 MORE INFORMATION LINK: https://dec.ny.gov/get-involved/grant-applications/wqip-program Join DEC's Division of Water on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. for a virtual overview of the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program’s Land Acquisition for Source Water Protection project type. Eligible applicants can apply for this funding opportunity now through the state's Consolidated Funding Application. Time will be provided for questions.

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