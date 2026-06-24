Former UW-Madison Engineering Grainger Dean Ian Robertson Joins Ingantec Technical Advisory Board

Ian Robertson Joins Ingantec Tech Advisory Board - 1 Ian Robertson Joins Ingantec Tech Advisory Board - 2

Dean Emeritus and Former Director of NSF's Division of Materials Research to Advise Wisconsin-Based MicroLED and Photonics Pioneer

Engineers are tasked with tackling the world's most pressing challenges. Ingantec is solving these very problems by applying material sciences and advanced photonics to enable breakthrough solutions.” — Dr. Ian Robertson, Dean Emeritus, College of Engineering, UW Madison

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, a materials science company developing breakthrough GaN-based platforms for advanced microLED displays and photonics applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ian M. Robertson as the inaugural member of its newly formed Technical Advisory Board (TAB), effective August 4, 2026.

Dr. Robertson, Grainger Dean Emeritus and the 9th Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is widely recognized as one of the state’s and nation's most influential engineering leaders. During his transformative tenure at UW-Madison, he managed over $120 million in annual research expenditures and was instrumental in growing undergraduate engineering enrollment and building and transforming the engineering faculty at UW-Madison. Dr. Robertson successfully led the complex efforts to secure approval and funding for the university's landmark $420 million new engineering building—guiding it through planning, review, broad university and community support, and final approval by the state legislature.

“It is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome Grainger Dean Emeritus Robertson to Ingantec,” said Dr. Alan Yeung, Cofounder, Chairman, and CEO of Ingantec Corporation. “Ian’s unparalleled legacy of leadership—spanning national materials research at the National Science Foundation (NSF) to building Wisconsin’s engineering future—provides our team with invaluable strategic guidance. His decision to join us underscores the massive commercial potential of our technology platforms as we scale.”

“Engineers are tasked with tackling the world's most pressing challenges, from managing energy and natural resources to advancing the next generation of AI computing and communications technologies,” said Dr. Robertson. “Ingantec is solving these very problems by applying material sciences and advanced photonics to enable breakthrough solutions. I am thrilled to join Ingantec’s Technical Advisory Board and look forward to helping this remarkably innovative Wisconsin company scale its platforms with practical, high-impact applications that benefit industry and society alike.”

Ingantec’s core technologies offer critical benefits across multiple frontiers—including augmented reality (AR) glasses, AI optical interconnects, and medical diagnostics. The formation of the TAB marks a significant milestone for Ingantec as it positions its platforms for long-term commercial and technical leadership.

“Dr. Ian Robertson brings a tremendous breadth of recognized research excellence and deep institutional experience,” said Dr. David J. Hemker, Board Director and Chair of the Technical Advisory Board at Ingantec. “As an internationally recognized materials scientist, Dr. Robertson's expertise aligns closely with Ingantec's focus on advanced III-nitride materials and next-generation photonic technologies. His strategic perspective on emerging research frontiers and long-term technology roadmaps will help shape Ingantec’s technical strategy and ensure product excellence at the highest level from day one. We are delighted that a visionary engineer of Dean Robertson’s global stature is joining our Technical Advisory Board.”

Prior to his leadership at UW-Madison, Dr. Robertson served as the Director of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Materials Research. He also held a Donald B. Willett Professorship of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he led the Department of Materials Science and Engineering for several years. He holds a PhD in metallurgy from the University of Oxford.

Dr. Robertson becomes the first member of Ingantec's Technical Advisory Board, which the company expects to expand with additional leaders from academia, industry, and the global semiconductor ecosystem as it advances toward commercialization and long-term growth.

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About Ingantec:

Co-founded by former Apple and Foxconn executives, along with University of Wisconsin-Madison ECE faculty members, Ingantec Corporation is a materials science innovator developing cleantech platforms for microLED displays and optoelectronic applications. The company’s proprietary InGaN-based technologies target major pain points in microLED device performance and production, including the development of bright, efficient, and spectrally stable red microLEDs that are compatible with blue and green GaN emitters—potentially eliminating complex mass transfer manufacturing steps. For more information, visit http://www.ingantec.com/.

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