Ingantec Expands IP Portfolio Through Yale License for Foundational Nanoporous GaN Technologies in MicroLED Applications

Ingantec Expands IP Portfolio Thru Yale License Ingantec Expands IP Portfolio Thru Yale License 2

Licensed Patents Represent Groundbreaking Innovations That Complement Company’s Proprietary Technology Platform

Many of the licensed patents represent groundbreaking work in nanoporous GaN that perfectly complement Ingantec’s existing proprietary portfolio ...” — Stella Chan, Ingantec President and Chief Revenue Officer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, a materials science innovator developing next-generation microLED technology, today announced it has licensed a portfolio of patents and pending patents from Yale University, including the right to sublicense the associated intellectual property (IP).

The licensed IP encompasses eight U.S. patents and patent applications, representing more than 20 issued patents and patent filings worldwide and covering key innovations in III-nitride optoelectronic devices, methods, and manufacturing processes. This includes epitaxial growth and electrochemical etching techniques that utilize nanoporous gallium nitride (GaN) layers for advanced lattice strain engineering. These technologies provide novel approaches for controlling material properties in GaN and related semiconductor alloys, with the potential to improve electrical, optical, and structural performance.

Select licensed patents include:

• Lateral electrochemical etching of III-nitride materials for microfabrication

• Conductivity based on selective etch for GaN devices and applications thereof

• Structures for in-situ reflectance measurement during homo-epitaxy

• Optoelectronic device and method for manufacturing the same

• Porous III-nitrides and methods of using and making thereof

• Method to make buried, highly conductive p-type III-nitride layers

“Many of the licensed patents represent groundbreaking work in nanoporous GaN that perfectly complement Ingantec's existing proprietary portfolio covering nanoporous GaN architectures, epitaxial structures, and microLED device technologies,” said Stella Chan, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Ingantec Corporation. “We are excited to partner with yet another world-class institution to further develop and commercialize these discoveries, allowing us to overcome critical industry challenges in microLED device performance and manufacturing.”

Nanoporous GaN structures offer a unique pathway for strain management, defect reduction, and improved light extraction efficiency in InGaN-based semiconductor materials. Effective strain engineering is a critical challenge in the development of high-efficiency native red InGaN emitters. Consequently, these newly licensed technologies are vital to the fabrication of high-performance microLED displays and arrays for next-generation augmented reality (AR), medical diagnostics, and data center communication applications.

This license significantly strengthens Ingantec’s IP position and accelerates its effort to deliver high-performance native microLED solutions designed to achieve superior brightness, directionality, efficiency, and manufacturability. The agreement grants Ingantec the right to sublicense the technology, creating potential opportunities for future strategic partnerships and licensing revenue.

Together with Ingantec's existing patent portfolio, the licensed technologies establish one of the industry's most comprehensive intellectual property positions around nanoporous GaN-based strain engineering for III-nitride optoelectronic devices.

- -

About Ingantec

Co-founded by former Apple and Foxconn executives, along with University of Wisconsin-Madison ECE faculty members, Ingantec Corporation is a materials science innovator developing cleantech platforms for microLED displays and optoelectronic applications. The company’s proprietary InGaN-based technologies target major pain points in microLED device performance and production, including the development of bright, efficient, and spectrally stable red microLEDs that are compatible with blue and green GaN emitters—potentially eliminating complex mass transfer manufacturing steps. For more information, visit http://www.ingantec.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.