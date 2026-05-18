Ingantec Secures Exclusive WARF License to Resolve 'Green Gap' Challenges in Sub-10μm III-Nitride MicroLEDs

Nanoporous GaN Solutions to Drive Commercialization of Energy Efficient Red MicroLED Solutions

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingantec Corporation, a materials science innovator developing high-efficiency platforms for advanced microLED displays and photonics applications, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF). The agreement covers patents in advanced strain engineering and the utilization of pseudo-substrates—technologies that are critical for the next generation of optoelectronic solutions.

The licensed IP, developed by University of Wisconsin-Madison Professors Shubhra Pasayat and Chirag Gupta, utilizes porosification and electrochemical etching techniques to create strain-relaxed Indium Gallium Nitride (InGaN) templates. These methods may hold promises for solving the “green gap” problem —the precipitous drop in efficiency as InGaN based microLEDs move from blue to green and red.

“By mitigating lattice mismatch within these InGaN alloys, Professors Pasayat and Gupta address key challenges in LED performances,” said Jeanine Burmania, Senior Director of Licensing, WARF. “Their technologies unlock the scalability required for commercial-grade micro-emitters. We are pleased to partner with Ingantec to move these UW-Madison innovations into the marketplace.”

“We are thrilled to formalize this agreement with WARF, building upon the foundational inventions of our co-founders,” commented Alan Yeung, Chairman and CEO of Ingantec. “This license not only strengthens our IP moat but accelerates our path to delivering scalable, high-performance red and green microLEDs.”

This IP licensing milestone cements Ingantec’s position at the forefront of the microLED revolution, where monolithic integrations of red, green, and blue (RGB) emitters on a single material platform remain key challenges for the industry. Ingantec is committed to delivering superior brightness and efficiency for ultra-small red LEDs for the next era of augmented reality and advanced optoelectronics.

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About WARF:

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) is a private, nonprofit organization that patents and licenses discoveries from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. WARF plays a crucial role in the translational research and medical technology development process, acting as a bridge between academic research and industry applications. The foundation’s work includes licensing breakthrough inventions, supporting startups, and aligning academic and industry goals to accelerate impact. WARF’s commitment to innovation and collaboration has made it a national model for health care research and development.

About Ingantec:

Co-founded by former Apple and Foxconn executives, along with University of Wisconsin-Madison ECE faculty members, Ingantec Corporation is a materials science innovator developing cleantech platforms for microLED displays and optoelectronics applications. The company’s proprietary InGaN-based technologies target major pain points in microLED device performance and production, including the development of bright, efficient, and spectrally stable red microLEDs that are compatible with blue and green GaN emitters—potentially eliminating complex mass transfer manufacturing steps. For more information, visit www.ingantec.com.

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