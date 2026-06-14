Three-Vehicle Serious Injury Accident in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury accident that occurred Saturday, June 13th, 2026, at 10:58 p.m., at the intersection of South Johns Avenue and Cherry Lane in Emmett.

A blue 2022 Can-Am Defender Max, driven by a 22-year-old male from Vale, Oregon, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on S Johns Avenue. A red 1999 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by a juvenile male, was traveling northbound on S Johns Avenue when it collided with the Can-Am. The driver of the Can-Am was ejected. A maroon 2004 Toyota Scion XA, driven by an 18-year-old female from Emmett, Idaho, was traveling southbound on S Johns Avenue when it struck the driver of the Can-Am.

The driver of the Can-Am was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

It is unknown if the driver of the Can-Am was wearing a seatbelt. The drivers of the Dodge and the Toyota were wearing their seatbelts.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Gem County Sheriff’s Office, Emmett Police Department, Gem County Fire Department, and Gem County EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho