New national emergency warning system test

14 June 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management

Launceston residents are reminded that testing of the new national emergency warning system will take place on Monday.

Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, said community-based testing for AusAlert will be sent to compatible mobile devices ahead of the system launch later this year.

“The system will be tested in selected local communities across Australia this month, including in the Greater Launceston area at 11am on Monday, 15 June,” Minister Ellis said.

“The new national warning system uses the latest cell-broadcast technology to send near-instant emergency messages to compatible mobile devices.

“It’s a fast and reliable way to help communities be informed and better prepared during local and national emergencies.

“Mobile devices such as mobile phones, tablets and smart watches may receive a test alert.”

The AusAlert test in the Greater Launceston area is a Priority Alert. It will vibrate and include a loud siren-like sound that lasts about 10 seconds. The test message will clearly state it is a test only.

“You don’t need to do anything because it is a test, but in an actual disaster you should follow the alert instructions to keep yourself and others safe,” Minister Ellis said.

“If it’s not safe to receive AusAlerts on your devices, keep them turned off or in aeroplane mode until you need them.”

The AusAlert test will be focused on the Launceston city area, but people in suburbs as far as Exeter, Dilston, Relbia, Breadalbane, White Hills and Bridgenorth, may also receive the alert.

To find out more about AusAlert visit https://www.ausalert.gov.au/