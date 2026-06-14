Extension of wellbeing program just the ticket

14 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

A popular program removing barriers for older Tasmanians to participate in sport and active recreation has been extended for a further two years.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said the two-year Ticket to Wellbeing trial was a huge success.

“The Tasmanian Government is delivering on its commitment to extend Ticket to Wellbeing through to 2028, with $1.8 million funding per year to support the program,” Minister Duigan said.

“There has been strong demand among a range of sports and activities, including non-traditional sports.

“Tai chi was one of the most popular activities on offer, with more than 400 vouchers redeemed.

“Iron Lotus Tai Chi had the second-highest number of redeemed tai chi vouchers from the 2024-25 round, which is testament to its great work with the local community.”

Across the two-year trial, over 9,500 older Tasmanians received a voucher to use towards their sport and active recreation membership.

“The next round of vouchers is due to go live later this year, so I encourage those who missed out on the previous round to keep an eye out,” Minister Duigan said.

Under the program, vouchers are available for Tasmanians aged 65 and over who have a valid Services Australia Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card.

Learn more about Ticket to Wellbeing here.