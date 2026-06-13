Next stage of Northern Rec Hub on the way

13 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

The tender to deliver Stage 3 of Launceston’s Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub has been released.

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Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan, said the $18.9 million development expands what has already become Tasmania’s largest and one of the most successful community sport and recreation facilities, following its opening in March.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming, reinforcing the importance of continued investment in community sport and recreation,” Minister Duigan said.

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“In just over two months, the Hub has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, demonstrating extraordinary community demand and reinforcing the need for additional courts.

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“Stage 3 will ensure we can meet demand, support participation growth and keep delivering opportunities for young people, families and local sporting clubs.”

The Hub already has seven courts, operated by the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association and PCYC North, a dedicated gymnastics space for all ages, a rock-climbing wall, as well as gym and weightlifting areas.

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There is a commercial kitchen, outdoor activity areas, and a range of community focused spaces, as well as education counselling and engagement spaces, and flexible rooms able to host up to 800 people.

Stage 3 will deliver four additional indoor courts, including a dedicated show court, with sprung timber floors suitable for basketball, netball and wheelchair sports.

“The expansion will add approximately 5,000m² of new floor area, bringing the Hub’s total indoor space to more than 15,000m² and increasing the total number of indoor courts to 11,” Minister Duigan said.

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“It is part of our broader investment in community sporting infrastructure, ensuring Tasmanians have access to high quality facilities close to home, more places to come together in friendship and more chances for positive interaction and activity.”

The stage 3 expansion includes additional onsite parking, while the Government continues to work with nearby community centres to secure extra parking.

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Basketball Tasmania Interim Executive Officer, Mark Nash, said stage 3 of the Hub would be an important addition to Launceston’s community sporting infrastructure.

“Modern, fit for purpose facilities are essential to sustaining the growth we’re seeing across the sport and ensuring our community has the spaces it needs to stay active, connected, and engaged,” he said.

Launceston Basketball Association General Manager, Kelly Renny, said the expansion would be transformational for local competition and training access.

“One of the most significant constraints to meeting the rising demand we are experiencing across junior and senior competitions is access to suitable court space,” Ms Renny said.

“Stage 3 of the Hub represents a critical investment in infrastructure that will enable LBA to accommodate current demand, plan confidently for future growth, and enhance the experience for players, officials, volunteers and spectators.”

Construction of the Hub Stage 3 expansion is expected to start in late 2026.

For more information, visit www.infrastructure.tas.gov.au/major_projects