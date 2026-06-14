Commemorating Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation officially adding the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway into the state scenic byway system. The first phase of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway encompasses 176.76 miles and links 22 places of significant association with Harriet Tubman, the Underground Railroad, and freedom seekers. The byway will begin in the City of Auburn in Cayuga County, continuing from Seneca County through Ontario, Wayne, Monroe, Orleans, Niagara and Erie Counties before reaching its western terminus in Niagara Falls in Niagara County. With this legislation now in effect, the State Department of Transportation, which has been working with the Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State for a number of years to develop a Corridor Management Plan, will soon begin installing signage marking the route connecting Underground Railroad landmarks from Central through Western New York.

“There is no state in the nation with a larger Underground Railroad footprint than the Empire State, and this legislation will highlight a network of important sites along a newly created byway honoring the legacy of the Underground Railroad and one of the fiercest freedom fighters in American history – Harriet Tubman – who ultimately called New York her home,” Governor Hochul said. “Generations ago, the Underground Railroad carved a path through a divided continent and enabled thousands of slaves to gain their freedom. Through the creation of this new scenic byway, we honor the legacy of the men and women who made this dangerous journey, paving the way for a new birth of freedom for millions of African Americans.”

Once fully implemented, the byway will bring visitors to well-known New York State landmarks such as the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, two National Historic Landmarks, and 14 National Park Service Network to Freedom sites. The scenic byway will also connect visitors to existing African American neighborhoods, businesses and other sites, encouraging travelers to tour and support communities along the route. As needed and appropriate, additional interpretation – in the form of kiosks, exhibits, events or experience centers – will enhance the visitor experience by connecting the traveler with the byway’s historical significance. Recreational activities along the byway, such as the Empire State Trail and Erie Canal, will further expand the diversity of experiences available to visitors.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “I commend Governor Hochul for signing this legislation and making this important commemorative byway a reality. The team at the State Department of Transportation has been laying the groundwork for years and is thrilled to add the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway to our wonderful network of scenic byways across New York. The values and freedoms that Harriet Tubman fought for are as relevant today as they were more than 150 years ago when she was a conductor on the Underground Railroad. She and many others across New York selflessly risked their own lives so that others could gain their freedom. New York played a significant role in the Underground Railroad, and our Department is pleased to help lay the foundation for thousands of visitors to learn more about Harriet Tubman and the network of abolitionists and freedom seekers who risked so much to free others from slavery.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Harriet Tubman's courage and unwavering commitment to freedom continue to inspire us today. Even in my district, we have a Harriet Tubman Center which advances her legacy. The designation of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway ensures that future generations can learn from and reflect on the journeys of those who risked everything in pursuit of liberty and justice. I am thankful to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law, and I am proud to support efforts that preserve our diverse history.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “On the 50th anniversary of Buffalo’s Juneteenth celebration, there could not be a more fitting time to sign the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway into law. I thank Governor Hochul for her support of this legislation, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes for sponsoring this bill in the Assembly, and Saladin Allah and Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, two Western New York leaders in African American history preservation whose years of advocacy helped make this designation possible. I would also like to uplift the hard work of the New York State Department of Transportation, which spent years working diligently to shape this worthy piece of legislation. This byway honors Harriet Tubman, the Freedom Seekers who traveled through New York, and the communities that risked everything to help them. It formally recognizes that the road to freedom ran through our state and will create new opportunities for heritage tourism, local businesses, and economic development. When people travel these roads, they will see visible reminders that freedom, courage and resistance traveled them first.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Harriet Tubman’s life is a study in leadership, determination and the universal concepts of liberty and freedom. As we approach the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, it is important to remember and to celebrate people who exemplify the ideals this nation was founded on. Harriet Tubman, without a doubt, is one of those people. Now Ms. Tubman’s legacy is further ingrained here in New York State with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. I thank my colleagues in the Assembly, Senate and Governor Hochul for getting this legislation passed and signed.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, "As a New York State Assembly Member and the son of a father who fought for civil rights, I have witnessed the positive changes that continue to shape our communities. I am proud to carry forward the legacy of Black Americans whose courage and perseverance paved the way for progress. I support Governor Kathy Hochul’s signing of legislation adding the Harriet Tubman Byway to New York’s Scenic Byways System, ensuring that Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary contributions and enduring legacy will continue to inspire future generations."