Single Vehicle Fatality Crash in Butte County
ARCO, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 11:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, on US93 at milepost 225 near Craters of the Moon in Butte County.
A 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old male of Pocatello, was traveling southbound on US93 when he lost control of the motorcycle, exited the roadway and, came to rest in the lava rocks.
The driver of the Harley-Davidson succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver was wearing a helmet.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho
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