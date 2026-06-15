Veronica V. Sopher Wins Three Bronze Quill Awards for K-12 Communications Work

Veronica V. Sopher is an award-winning communications strategist, product of the Texas public education system, and trusted voice in K-12 public education

IABC Houston recognition honors excellence in strategic communications and creative design

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica V. Sopher, an award-winning communications strategist, product of the Texas public education system, and trusted voice in K-12 public education, has received three honors from the 2026 IABC Houston Bronze Quill Awards for communications work supporting Texas public school districts.

The recognition includes one Award of Excellence and two Awards of Merit across Communication Management and Communication Skills categories.

Sopher received an Award of Excellence for “Rooted in WISDom: Waco ISD Strategic Plan 2025-2030” in the Communication Management, Public Sector/Governmental Communications category. The project focused on the design and presentation of Waco ISD’s strategic plan, transforming complex planning content into a clear, accessible document for staff, families, stakeholders, and the broader community.

She also received two Awards of Merit in Communication Skills, Creative Design, sweeping the Division 4 Creative Design category. The winning projects included “Arlington ISD Battlecards: A Scalable, Bilingual Communication System for Campus Storytelling” and “Longview ISD’s Award Submission as a Strategic Communication Tool.”

The Arlington ISD Battlecards project created a scalable, bilingual system to help campus leaders and communicators share campus strengths, key messages, achievements, and proof points. The Longview ISD project demonstrated how an award submission can serve as more than a recognition effort, using the process to document impact, elevate district storytelling, and reinforce organizational credibility with key audiences.

The Bronze Quill Awards, presented by IABC Houston, celebrate excellence in professional communication across 28 categories. Entries are judged by communications professionals from across the country using the rigorous IABC International Blue Ribbon Panel evaluation criteria.

For Sopher, the recognition reflects a larger priority in K-12 communications: helping districts turn complex work into clear, strategic communication that people can understand, trust, and use.

“School districts are doing incredibly complex work, and the communication around that work has to be both strategic and practical,” Sopher said. “These projects were not about creating something pretty and calling it done. They were about helping districts explain their priorities, support their campuses, tell stronger stories, and give leaders tools they could actually use.”

The three award-winning projects span strategic planning, bilingual campus storytelling, and award communications, but each reflects the same core communications challenge facing many school districts: how to make important work easier for people to understand, trust, and act on.

“Strong communication is not just what happens after the work is done,” Sopher said. “It is how districts build understanding, alignment, trust, and momentum while the work is happening. No matter the initiative, the goal is to help people connect with the work, understand its purpose, and see how it supports students, staff, and the broader school community,” said Sopher. “Recognition from IABC Houston is especially meaningful because the Bronze Quill Awards evaluate communication through the lens of strategy, execution, and impact. That matters deeply in K-12, where communication is not just about visibility. It is about helping people understand the decisions, opportunities, and stories shaping their schools.”

For more information about Veronica V. Sopher and her work with K-12 leaders and districts, visit www.veronicavsopher.com.

About Veronica V. Sopher

Veronica V. Sopher is a Texas-born K-12 communications expert, podcast host, educator, and speaker dedicated to helping school leaders, districts, and organizations communicate with clarity, confidence, and purpose. With nearly three decades of experience in communications, leadership, and public education, Sopher supports leaders and teams through strategic messaging, brand visibility, crisis communications, leadership coaching, training, and practical communications systems.

Through her Master Your Mark™ framework, Sopher helps leaders strengthen their voice, align their message, build trust, and show up with greater intention for the communities they serve. Learn more at www.veronicavsopher.com.

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