Dennis R. Garcia’s Latest Book, Las Madres, Acclaimed at 2025 International Latino Book Awards

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success, a 2025 Kansas Notable Book, received three awards from the International Latino Book Awards (ILBA), the largest and most prestigious Latino literary organization in the United States.

The book was honored in the following categories:

The Dolores Huerta Best Culture & Community Themed Book - Gold Medal

The Mimi Lozano Best Family History Book - Gold Medal

Most Inspirational Nonfiction Book - Bronze Medal

Dolores Huerta appeared by video, and personally congratulated Las Madres author Dennis Raphael Garcia for winning the gold medal named after her, stating, “he is a man who inspires with his writing.” Garcia was formally recognized alongside this year’s other honorees at the 2025 International Latino Book Awards ceremony on October 25, 2025, at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California.

Founded in 1997 by Edward James Olmos and Kirk Whisler, the ILBAs are presented annually by Empowering Latino Futures to celebrate books that uplift Latino voices and culture. Over nearly three decades, the awards have honored thousands of works across genres, highlighting the richness and diversity of Latino literature.

“Las Madres is deeply personal, but it is also the story of countless immigrant families who faced discrimination and hardship while building lives rooted in resilience, faith, and love,” Garcia said. “To see the lives of my great-grandmother Candelaria, my grandmother Rafaela, and my mother Irene recognized on this stage ensures their sacrifices are remembered—and their voices continue to inspire others.”

Garcia previously won an ILBA for his first book, Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia, which took first place in the Biography category in 2019. With Las Madres, he continues his work to preserve and amplify the stories of Hispanic families whose contributions are often overlooked in mainstream narratives.

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

