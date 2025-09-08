Author Dennis R. Garcia Announces September Kansas Events for Las Madres During Hispanic Heritage Month

Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia "Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" was named a 2025 Kansas Notable Book

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Notable Book Award–winning author Dennis R. Garcia will return to Kansas this month for a series of public appearances to mark Hispanic Heritage Month and receive the State Library of Kansas’ 2025 Kansas Notable Book award for his latest work, Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success.

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed nationwide from September 15 to October 15, is a time to honor the stories, sacrifices, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino families.

Garcia will share Las Madres at Dodge City Community College on Tuesday, September 16 at 6:30 PM, at the Pioneer Memorial Library on Wednesday, September 17 at 12:00 PM, and at Best Cellars Wine, Books & Gifts on Thursday, September 18 at 6:00 PM. Additionally, he will participate in the Kansas Book Festival on Saturday, September 20 at Washburn University. He will be at the University Press of Kansas table with books available for purchase and signing. All public events are free and open to the public.

Published by the University Press of Kansas, Las Madres tells the story of three generations of Latina women in Garcia’s family: his great-grandmother Candelaria, born in Mexico in 1865; his grandmother Rafaela, who was born in El Paso in 1906; and his mother Irene, born in 1920 in Dodge City’s Mexican Village. Their resilience in the face of poverty and discrimination, and their triumphs through education, illustrate the contributions immigrant families have made to Kansas communities.

The State Library of Kansas will recognize Garcia at the Kansas Notable Book Awards reception on September 19 at Washburn University, along with this year’s other honorees. “Being named to this year’s Kansas Notable Books list is important,” Garcia said. “It ensures that the lives of Candelaria, Rafaela, and Irene are remembered as part of Kansas’ story.”

Kansas Tour Event Details

September 16 | 6:30 PM

Dodge City Community College – Library

2501 N. 14th St., Dodge City, KS 67801

September 17 | 12:00 PM

Pioneer Memorial Library

375 W. 4th St., Colby, KS 67701

September 18 | 6:00 PM

Best Cellars Wine, Books & Gifts

2002 1st Ave, Suite A, Dodge City, KS 67801

September 20 | 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Kansas Book Festival – University Press of Kansas Table

Washburn University Library, Topeka, KS

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats: ISBN-13:9780700637980

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

