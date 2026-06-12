Workforce Graduates Celebrate a New Chapter at CSN

June 12 2026

CSN honored 105 graduates Wednesday, June 10, at the Division of Workforce and Economic Development graduation ceremony in the Student Union Ballroom at the North Las Vegas campus.

The morning brought together students, families, employer partners and community leaders to celebrate graduates from the college’s Adult Basic Education, Healthcare and Manufacturing programs. Each path offers a different way into the workforce, whether that means earning a high school equivalency, training for an entry-level healthcare role or building hands-on skills in advanced manufacturing.

Adult Basic Education helps students strengthen the communication skills they need for everyday life and the workplace through English as a Second Language and High School Equivalency courses. Along the way, students can prepare for their official equivalency exam and even start working toward a degree.

The Healthcare program offers short-term training that sends students into the medical field with more than a certificate in hand. Many finish with stackable credentials like CPR, Mental Health First Aid and Stop the Bleed, the kind of skills that make them stand out to employers.

In Manufacturing, students choose between two tracks, Industry 4.0 Mechatronics and CNC Machining. Both are built around the technologies reshaping how products are designed, produced and brought to life.

The ceremony itself was a celebration. Emcee Zuzuki Carlson welcomed guests and carried the program through to its close. Norbi Ruiz led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Pong Lang of Las Vegas performed a traditional Thai dance. Executive Director of DWED, Stavan Corbett shared words of wisdom, and guest speaker Marcus Sherfield offered encouragement to the graduating class.

Eduardo Suarez, Raina Zeledon and Tenera Sanders spoke about the Manufacturing, Healthcare and High School Equivalency programs. Then the graduates took center stage. Student speakers Alfredo Carranza, Maria Calderon and Sebastien Leonard shared their own journeys, each representing a different program and a different story of perseverance.

The morning ended with a rose ceremony, a heartfelt moment for graduates to thank the family, friends and mentors who helped them reach the finish line.

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