FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN Traveling Exhibition presents – Skullwrapping by Greg Lauck

July 17 2026

CSN TRAVELING EXHIBITION



Skullwrapping

A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Greg Lauck

August 1, 2026, through October 31, 2026

Henderson Campus – Student Union Gallery

November 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027

North Las Vegas Campus – Tyrone Thompson Student Union Gallery

Sunday, March 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027

Charleston Campus – Student Union Gallery

The College of Southern Nevada, School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts will host a solo exhibition of drawings by Nevada-based artists and College of Southern Nevada alumnus Greg Lauck. Skullwrapping: A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Greg Lauck, will open on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and will travel throughout the Las Vegas Valley with showings on the CSN Henderson Campus (August 1, 2026 – October 31, 2026), the North Las Vegas campus (November 1, 2026 – February 28, 2027), and the Charleston Campus (March 1, 2027 – June 30, 2027). An Artist Talk and Reception with light refreshments will take place on Thursday, March 11, 2026, at 6 PM in the Charleston Campus Student Union Art Gallery. The CSN Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Greg Lauck is a Las Vegas-based artist and educator whose graphite portraits explore the space between observation, memory, and imagination. Working in a stylized realism characterized by rich tonal value, expressive texture, and psychological depth, Lauck creates intimate portraits that feel at once familiar and intriguingly elusive. Although he has worked across a variety of media throughout his life, pencil remains central to his practice for its honesty, restraint, and ability to reveal complexity through subtle shifts of light and shadow. Lauck holds Master’s degrees in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Illinois and Educational Administration from Touro University and has spent decades fostering creativity as an art educator. His work has been featured in solo exhibitions at Spring Valley Library, Enterprise Library, and Clark County Library in Southern Nevada. Through his teaching and artistic practice, Lauck continues to explore the transformative power of sustained observation and creative inquiry.

Greg Lauck’s graphite portraits explore the intersection of observation, memory, and imagination. Working in a stylized realism marked by rich tonal value and expressive texture, he creates figures that feel both familiar and slightly uncanny. Drawn from a mix of lived experience and invention, these portraits form a connected body of work that reflects Lauck’s commitment to the daily practice of drawing. Through the restraint of black and white, he emphasizes subtle shifts of line, form, and expression, inviting viewers into a contemplative world where recognition, curiosity, and human connection quietly unfold. Through a compelling series of graphite portraits, Greg Lauck invites viewers into a world where the imagined and remembered faces coexist, revealing the quiet power of observation, connection, and the enduring humanity found in each mark on the page.

CSN’s Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours vary by campus and semester. Please visit https://www.csn.edu/student-unions for current hours of operation.

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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