CPW concludes lethal removal efforts for uncollared gray wolf in Routt County
DENVER – On June 12, 2026, CPW and its agents lethally removed an uncollared wolf in Routt County. Visual evidence obtained at the scene confirmed the removed wolf is the same one that was depredating in Rio Blanco County in 2025 and early 2026. This wolf was originally a member of Copper Creek Pack but has not been a part of that pack since Sept. 2024.
Since summer of 2025, this uncollared wolf had been involved in ten different confirmed depredation events involving 22 sheep. The latest of these were two confirmed depredation events in Routt County on June 10 and 11. Each of these events involved one sheep that were confirmed with clear and convincing evidence to have been depredated by a wolf. These events occurred despite the producer pursuing substantial non-lethal conflict minimization efforts.
“The decision to pursue lethal actions is never an easy one but the circumstances around this wolf’s repeated depredation history made this a difficult but necessary decision,” said CPW Director Laura Clellan. “The producers impacted by these depredations have worked diligently with CPW to identify and deploy all viable and reasonable non-lethal tools and techniques identified through their site assessment and consultation with our field staff.”
“While the unanimously adopted Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan calls for 10-15 more wolves to be translocated to Colorado, it also calls for lethal control of chronically depredating wolves,” said Governor Jared Polis. “This elusive wolf had a number of chances but sadly chose to continue to depredate which necessitated this challenging management decision. Colorado remains committed to recovering and maintaining a viable, self-sustaining wolf population in Colorado, while concurrently working to minimize wolf-related conflicts with domestic animals, with non-lethal means as our priority.”
Conflict minimization efforts pursued by producers impacted by the uncollared wolf included:
- Conducting of a site assessment to identify viable, reasonable, and effective tools and techniques for their operations
- Deployment of range riders
- Use of livestock guardian dogs and scare devices
- Active human presence from herders
- Applying for injurious non-lethal hazing permits
CPW’s decision to lethally remove the uncollared wolf was made in consultation with USFWS and in accordance with applicable legal requirements, including the USFWS 10(j) rule.
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