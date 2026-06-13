Get Outdoors & Get Together Day (Region 5 Location)

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day DATE: 6/13/2026 START TIME: 10 AM REGION: 5 END TIME: 2 PM LOCATION: Scaroon Manor Campground, 8728 State Route 9, Pottersville, NY 12860 MORE INFORMATION: https://www.ny.gov/programs/get-outdoors-get-together-day Free, family-friendly and accessible outdoor fun for all ages. Will include multiple DEC booths (free swag, Wildlife table, Leaf ID, Aquatic Invasive Species games, Summer Camp info), archery with a DEC ECO (adaptive equipment available), s’mores and camping safety with DEC Forest Rangers, paddling and fly fishing demos with Paul Smith’s Battlefish Academy, adaptive sporting equipment/bubble machines/more from TRAID (Technology Related Asssistance for Individuals with Disabilities Program), lawn games/coloring/bird watching demos from OPWDD (Office for People with Developmental Disabilities), and more! Volleyball court and nature trails on site. No license required on this day to fish on Schroon Lake (adaptive fishing aids available). Kayaks/paddle boards/canoe rentals provided, free of charge. And you may even get to meet Smokey Bear and Sasquatch! Food truck TBD.

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