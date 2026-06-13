Submit Release
News Search

There were 540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,106 in the last 365 days.

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day (Region 5 Location)

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day

DATE: 6/13/2026

START TIME: 10 AM

REGION: 5

END TIME: 2 PM

LOCATION: Scaroon Manor Campground, 8728 State Route 9, Pottersville, NY 12860

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.ny.gov/programs/get-outdoors-get-together-day

Free, family-friendly and accessible outdoor fun for all ages. Will include multiple DEC booths (free swag, Wildlife table, Leaf ID, Aquatic Invasive Species games, Summer Camp info), archery with a DEC ECO (adaptive equipment available), s’mores and camping safety with DEC Forest Rangers, paddling and fly fishing demos with Paul Smith’s Battlefish Academy, adaptive sporting equipment/bubble machines/more from TRAID (Technology Related Asssistance for Individuals with Disabilities Program), lawn games/coloring/bird watching demos from OPWDD (Office for People with Developmental Disabilities), and more! Volleyball court and nature trails on site. No license required on this day to fish on Schroon Lake (adaptive fishing aids available). Kayaks/paddle boards/canoe rentals provided, free of charge. And you may even get to meet Smokey Bear and Sasquatch! Food truck TBD.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Get Outdoors & Get Together Day (Region 5 Location)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.