Proposed Cleanup – 245 West 55th Street Site (Manhattan) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 27, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41b0046?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the 245 West 55th Street site #C231157 (Manhattan, New York County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 27, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C231157/

And at:

New York Public Library - 53rd Street Branch

18 West 53rd Street

New York, NY 10019

(212) 714-8400

[email protected]

Manhattan Community Board Five

450 Seventh Avenue, Suite 2109

New York, NY 10123

(212) 465-0907

[email protected]