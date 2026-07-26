Proposed Cleanup – 245 West 55th Street Site (Manhattan) Comment Deadline
Proposed Cleanup – 245 West 55th Street Site (Manhattan) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: July 27, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41b0046?reqfrom=share
DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to the 245 West 55th Street site #C231157 (Manhattan, New York County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 27, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C231157/
And at:
New York Public Library - 53rd Street Branch
18 West 53rd Street
New York, NY 10019
(212) 714-8400
[email protected]
Manhattan Community Board Five
450 Seventh Avenue, Suite 2109
New York, NY 10123
(212) 465-0907
[email protected]
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