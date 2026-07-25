Free Fishing Clinic at Annual Steinmetz Park Family Fun Day (Schenectady County)

DATE: 7/25/2026 (Alternate Rain Date: 7/26/2026)

START TIME: 12:00 PM

END TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Steinmetz City Park, 2114 Lenox Road, Schenectady, NY 12308

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE fishing clinic will take place at Steinmetz Pond in Steinmetz Park during the annual Family Fun Day hosted by the Goose Hill Neighborhood Association on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Other activities during the event include pony rides, arts and crafts, face painting, and more!

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

No pre-registration or freshwater fishing license required to participate in this clinic. Fishing will take place at Steinmetz Pond along the southern shoreline.