Proposed Cleanup – The Green Site (Newburgh) Comment Deadline

Region: 3

Date: July 27, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41b6944?reqfrom=share

DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to The Green site #C336099 (Newburgh, Orange County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 27, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:

https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C336099/

And at:

Newburgh Free Library

124 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550

(845) 563-3600