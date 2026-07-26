Proposed Cleanup – The Green Site (Newburgh) Comment Deadline
Proposed Cleanup – The Green Site (Newburgh) Comment Deadline
Region: 3
Date: July 27, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41b6944?reqfrom=share
DEC invites the public to comment on a proposed cleanup to address contamination related to The Green site #C336099 (Newburgh, Orange County) within New York's Brownfield Cleanup Program. Public comments about the draft plan must be submitted by Monday, July 27, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at:
https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C336099/
And at:
Newburgh Free Library
124 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 563-3600
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