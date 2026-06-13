Delta County Commissioners Adopt 2026 Budget

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 10, 2025



Delta County, Colorado — The Delta County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the County’s 2026 Budget during Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners monthly meeting, marking the conclusion of a months-long, collaborative budgeting process involving all elected officials, department heads, and the County’s interdepartmental budget team.

The 2026 adopted budget totals $53,670,105, representing a $2,022,512 decrease from the 2025 adopted budget. The reduction is largely due to the completion of multi-year construction projects, including the final remodel of the Delta County Jail.

Finance Director Leone Anderson and County Administrator Robbie LeValley were recognized for their leadership, attention to detail, and successful implementation of ClearGov, which again provided full transparency to the public. All budget changes, requests, and departmental submissions were accessible online throughout the process.

Key Highlights of the 2026 Budget:﻿

﻿• Reduced Mill Levy

Delta County’s mill levy will decrease from 18.057 to 14.056, reflecting the Board’s commitment to conservative fiscal management while responding to increased assessed property valuations.

• Road & Bridge Investments

Significant funding is dedicated to major road improvement projects, including G50 Road, 1400 Road, Redlands Mesa Road, Q25 Road, D Road, and the 5th & Grand intersection in Paonia. Additional dollars will increase chip-seal miles based on annual road assessments.

• Support for County Employees

All employees will receive a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment in 2026. Despite an 11% increase in health insurance rates, Delta County will continue to fully cover employee premiums at the PPO7 level. The total annual cost of employee health insurance is $3,265,575.

• Strategic Staffing

One new full-time position will be added to support GIS and E-911 operations.

• Conservative Revenue Planning

While assessed values increased, the County budget intentionally reflects conservative revenue projections. Sales tax projections were held flat after a noted decrease of 3.14% in the most recent quarter.

• Continued Economic Diversification

The County reiterated its support for One Delta County, recreation projects, and grant-funded infrastructure improvements.

The Commissioners expressed gratitude to all County departments for their diligence and highlighted Delta County’s longstanding commitment to maintaining minimal debt. The County currently holds only one lease-purchase agreement, a compactor at the landfill.

“The teamwork, diligence, and commitment to responsible spending reflect the values of Delta County,” the Board stated. “Maintaining full employee insurance coverage, decreasing the mill levy, and continuing essential services, while keeping a balanced budget, is a significant achievement.”

The Board additionally approved resolutions appropriating funds for 2026 and levying property taxes for the budget year.

The full, final 2026 Delta County Budget is available to the public online on the Delta County website at https://tinyurl.com/53df29nv , and may also be viewed in person at the Delta County Administration Building, 560 Dodge Street, Delta, Colorado.

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Media Contact:

Lindsay Mitchell

Public Information Officer

Office: 970-874-3583

lmitchell@deltacountyco.gov