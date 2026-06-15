ABC Messenger Modular Game Bag Launches on Kickstarter

3 Mode + 3 Module — one bag for every board game loadout. Side expansion and removable modules help organize cards, minis, accessories, and more. ABC Messenger is designed as an everyday messenger bag for gamers, with modular storage for daily carry, game nights, and conventions.

A daily messenger bag that expands from 17L to 68L with 3 modes, 3 removable modules, and 3 carry styles for board gamers.

Board gamers do not carry the same setup every time. ABC Messenger was built to adapt from daily carry to game night to full convention hauls.” — ABC Messenger Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board gamers know the struggle: one night may call for a single game box and a few accessories, while another may require multiple boxes, playmats, cards, miniatures, and convention gear. ABC Messenger Modular Game Bag , now live on Kickstarter, is designed to solve that problem with a flexible messenger-style bag system built around one simple idea: One Bag. Every Loadout. ABC Messenger is a daily messenger bag that transforms into a modular game bag when it is time to play. It is built for board gamers, collectors, and everyday carry users who want a bag that works for daily life, casual game nights, weekend sessions, and full convention hauls.At the core of the design is its 3 Mode capacity system: 17L Game Night Mode, 40L Weekender Mode, and 68L Conventionist Mode. This allows users to keep the bag compact for everyday carry or smaller meetups, then expand when they need more room for bigger game-night setups or convention travel.Unlike many board game bags that are only useful when fully packed, ABC Messenger is designed to scale with the user’s plans. It can carry daily essentials, a laptop, notebooks, and personal gear during the week, then expand to carry board games, accessories, playmats, and modular storage bags when game night arrives.A major part of the system is its 3 removable module bags . The Card Module Bag is designed for decks, sleeves, tokens, and card-game accessories. The Miniature Module Bag helps organize minis, models, terrain, and fragile tabletop pieces. The Accessory Module Bag is built for dice, tools, pencils, cables, chargers, and everyday carry extras. Each module includes a zipper and carry handle, allowing it to be removed from the main bag and used separately at home, at the table, or on the go.“Board gamers do not carry the same setup every time,” said the ABC Messenger team. “Some days it is a laptop and daily essentials. Other nights it is multiple games, cards, minis, playmats, and convention gear. We wanted to create one messenger bag that adapts to all of those moments without feeling bulky when you only need a compact everyday bag.”The bag also features three carry styles: backpack, hand carry, and crossbody / messenger carry. This gives users flexibility when moving between daily commutes, game stores, cafés, meetups, and convention floors. Additional features include side-opening expansion for faster packing and access, a playmat / map strap, a larger front pocket with inner dividers, weather-resistant canvas, and a packable tote for extra carry when the haul grows.ABC Messenger is aimed at players who want more than a simple storage bag. It is designed as a modular carry system that can organize cards, miniatures, accessories, games, daily tech, and travel essentials without forcing users to switch between multiple bags.The Kickstarter campaign is now live, with Early Bird rewards available for a limited time. Backers can secure the complete Messenger + 3 Module setup at special launch pricing, including up to 43% off expected retail during the early campaign period.For board gamers who want a bag that can move from everyday carry to game-night storage and full convention hauls, ABC Messenger Modular Game Bag offers a new way to carry, organize, and play.Kickstarter Campaign: https://shorturl.at/h7THl Media Kit: https://shorturl.at/meeb5 12% Affiliate Program: https://plei-design-1.kickbooster.me/boost/abc-messenger-modular-game-bag About ABC MessengerABC Messenger Modular Game Bag is designed for board gamers, collectors, convention-goers, and everyday carry users who want one flexible bag for multiple loadouts. With expandable capacity, removable module bags, and multiple carry styles, ABC Messenger is built to go from daily carry to game night — and beyond.

ABC Messenger Modular Game Bag

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