VAULT Basecamp Launches on Kickstarter, Raising Over £24,000 in 24 Hours

VAULT Basecamp is a modular hard-shell EDC system designed to organize, protect, and carry tools, tech, outdoor gear, and everyday loadouts. VAULT Basecamp combines swappable Modular Gear Pages, expandable storage, and a carry-ready hard-shell design for flexible EDC organization. VAULT Basecamp features Modular Gear Pages, ShapeSpace Divider, SafeSlot Insert, Workbench Tray, and other add-ons for custom gear setups.

A fully modular hard-shell EDC organizer with swappable Gear Pages, expandable 13L–17L storage, and protective inserts for modern gear loadouts.

VAULT Basecamp was created to be more than a case — a modular hard-shell home base for every loadout.” — PD EDC Team

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PD EDC has launched VAULT Basecamp on Kickstarter, introducing a fully modular hard-shell EDC system designed to organize, protect, and carry complete gear loadouts. Within the first 24 hours, the campaign has raised over £24,000, reflecting strong early interest from the everyday carry, tool, outdoor, and gear organization communities.VAULT Basecamp is built as a hard-shell home base for modern EDC gear. Unlike soft pouches or fixed-layout organizers, it combines a structured EVA hard shell with swappable Modular Gear Pages, adjustable storage, dedicated protective inserts, and an expandable body that grows from 13L to 18L. The system is designed for users who carry knives, flashlights, pens, multitools, tech accessories, repair kits, outdoor tools, and other everyday essentials.The core idea behind VAULT Basecamp is flexibility. Users can build a page-style loadout with Modular Gear Pages, create custom compartments with the ShapeSpace Divider, protect precision tools with the SafeSlot Insert, and dock the Workbench Tray on the rear EVA groove for repairs, sorting, and small-parts maintenance. Additional add-ons, including the Folding Soft Tray, Roll-Up Tech Organizer, and Roll-Up Wash Organizer, allow backers to further customize the system for travel, tech, outdoor use, or daily storage.“VAULT Basecamp was created for people whose gear changes from day to day,” said the PD EDC team. “We wanted to build more than a case — we wanted a modular hard-shell system that can become a home base for every loadout.”VAULT Basecamp is also designed to work with the wider VAULT modular ecosystem. Long-time VAULT backers can continue building around familiar page-style organization, while new users can start with a ready-to-use setup and expand through Kickstarter add-ons.The campaign includes several reward tiers, from the VAULT Basecamp À La Carte option to pre-built bundles such as the Page Builder Bundle, SafeSlot Bundle, ShapeSpace Bundle, and Dual Basecamp Bundle. A 48-hour Super Early Bird offer is currently available, including a Dual Basecamp Bundle at 55% off for early backers.Key features of VAULT Basecamp include:-Fully modular hard-shell EDC organization system-Expandable storage from 13L to 18L-Modular Gear Pages for visible, removable loadouts-ShapeSpace Divider for adjustable compartments-SafeSlot Insert for blades, flashlights, pens, and precision tools-Workbench Tray for repairs, sorting, and small-parts maintenance-Rear EVA groove for tray docking and stacking-Water-resistant 300D outer fabric-Detachable shoulder strap and carry handle-Add-on system for custom setupsVAULT Basecamp is now live on Kickstarter, with early bird rewards available for a limited time.Kickstarter: https://shorturl.at/5GPdV Press Kit: https://shorturl.at/lNIiX 15% Kickbooster Affiliate Link: https://pd-edc.kickbooster.me/boost/vault-basecamp-fully-modular About PD EDCPD EDC creates practical, modular everyday carry gear for people who want smarter ways to organize, carry, and use their tools. The team has developed multiple VAULT-series products focused on visibility, flexibility, and real-world gear organization.

VAULT Basecamp: Fully Modular Hard-Shell Vault for EDC Gear

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