DEEPHOLD PACK Launches on Kickstarter: A 0.5kg Board Game Bag That Expands to 60L

DEEPHOLD PACK expands to 60L capacity, holding up to 8 standard board game boxes — all at just 0.5kg. From compact carry to full capacity — DEEPHOLD folds small and expands to fit your entire game night load. A lightweight board game bag built for real use — big capacity, smart pockets, multiple carry modes, and durable Dyneema® construction.

A real-life “Bag of Holding” for modern board gamers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board gamers know the struggle: carrying multiple games to a meetup or convention often means choosing between bulk, weight, or convenience. DEEPHOLD PACK, now live on Kickstarter, aims to eliminate that compromise with a radically different approach to game storage and transport.Weighing just 0.5kg yet expanding to approximately 60 liters of capacity, DEEPHOLD PACK is designed to carry up to 8 standard board game boxes while remaining compact when not in use. Inspired by the idea of a “Bag of Holding” from tabletop gaming culture, the product delivers a real-world solution that feels almost impossible at first glance: small on the outside, massive on the inside.Unlike traditional rigid or padded board game bags, DEEPHOLD uses a flexible rolling structure that adapts to what you carry. Whether bringing just a couple of games for a casual evening or a full load for a convention, the bag adjusts its shape dynamically rather than forcing a fixed form. This approach allows users to avoid wasted space while maintaining stability and ease of carry.A key component of the system is the Holding Pouch, which serves a dual purpose. When the bag is folded, DEEPHOLD packs neatly into this pouch for compact storage. When in use, the pouch becomes a standalone accessory bag for dice, cards, tokens, and smaller gear—keeping essential items organized and easily accessible without adding complexity.Durability is another focus. DEEPHOLD is constructed using Dyneemafabric, known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. This ensures the bag remains lightweight while still capable of handling the demands of carrying multiple board games, accessories, and everyday gear. The result is a bag that supports heavy loads without adding unnecessary weight to the user.Ease of use has also been carefully considered. A front access zipper allows players to grab a game quickly without unpacking the entire bag, reducing setup time and keeping game sessions smooth. Multiple carry options—including hand-carry and shoulder-carry—make it adaptable to different situations, from quick local trips to long convention days.While DEEPHOLD is purpose-built for board gamers, its flexible capacity and lightweight design also make it suitable for broader use, including travel and everyday carry. However, its internal proportions and structure are optimized specifically around standard board game box sizes, ensuring an efficient and secure fit.“Board games are meant to be shared, but carrying them shouldn’t be the hardest part,” said the team behind DEEPHOLD PACK. “We wanted to create something that feels as intuitive and powerful as the ‘Bag of Holding’ concept players already love—something that simply works without getting in the way.”The Kickstarter campaign for DEEPHOLD PACK is now live, offering Super Early Bird rewards for a limited time. Backers can secure the product at special launch pricing before the campaign moves into standard tiers.For board gamers who want to bring more games, travel lighter, and simplify their setup, DEEPHOLD PACK offers a compelling new way to carry.

This 0.5kg Bag Carries 60L — Meet DEEPHOLD PACK

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