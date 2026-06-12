Redesigning Owen Park: Take the Survey

Buncombe County Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback on design options for the new Charles D. Owen Park. The brief Redesigning Owen Park survey offers a chance to review and reflect on two concepts for the redesign of the park, which were inspired by input from the community.

The online survey will be open through Friday, June 26. Residents can also drop in to the Reimagining Owen Park workshop to give in-person feedback on Tuesday, June 16, 4-7 p.m., at Bee Tree Fire Substation in Swannanoa. The project team will use the community’s responses from the survey and the workshop to refine the concept and create a final design.

Back in March and April, residents in all parts of the county shared their ideas and visions for the new park. Inspired by all those voices, these designs will soon become a park that will play an important role in the Swannanoa community. At the same time, the park will also be a part of the larger Buncombe County parks system – so we want to hear from residents throughout the community.

There are two ways to share your input: Submit online responses by Friday, June 26 or join us at the in-person workshop.

Find out more about the Owen Park Project and subscribe for updates here.