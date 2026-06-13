HTAG Analytics Makes Australian Property Intelligence Discoverable to AI Agents Worldwide via MCP Registry

HTAG Analytics launches native MCP integrations with Claude and Perplexity, giving AI agents live access to Australian property intelligence. Four-step MCP integration flow: ask your AI agent a suburb question, the MCP routes to HTAG, the API responds with live data, and the AI delivers actionable insight. HtAG Analytics launches its Developer Portal at developer.htagai.com, providing access to 14.8 million Australian addresses, 100+ market metrics, 39 MCP tools, and 3 pre-built AI agents.

Australian property intelligence is now discoverable to AI agents worldwide via the official MCP Registry — callable by Claude, Cursor and any MCP client.

AI agents don't need another dashboard. They need trusted tools. Our goal is to become the property intelligence layer those agents rely on whenever they need authoritative Australian property data.” — Mat Djolic, Founder of HTAG Analytics

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developers building AI agents anywhere in the world can now discover HTAG Analytics' Australian property intelligence platform directly from the official Model Context Protocol (MCP) Registry. With its connectors published to the canonical MCP Registry and listed across public MCP server directories, HTAG has made one of Australia's most comprehensive property intelligence platforms instantly discoverable to anyone building on the new generation of AI tools.The shift it represents is bigger than a listing. The next generation of property software won't be opened in a browser — it will be called by AI agents. HTAG is positioning itself to be the trusted source those agents reach for whenever they need Australian property intelligence.Crucially, this is not merely being searchable. Rather than relying on documentation or custom integrations, HTAG's capabilities can now be discovered programmatically by MCP-aware AI development environments — machine-discoverable, not just human-readable.WHY IT MATTERSLarge language models are powerful reasoners but unreliable sources of current, local facts. Ask a general-purpose AI model what a specific Australian suburb's median price, rental yield, vacancy rate or market cycle position is today, and it will, at best, recite stale training data — and at worst, invent a plausible-sounding number. For decisions where people commit hundreds of thousands of dollars, plausible-but-wrong is dangerous.HTAG closes that gap. Its connectors give AI agents a live, structured, trusted source of Australian property intelligence to call instead of guessing — so the agent's reasoning is grounded in real data, and every answer can be traced back to the exact data it used.As AI assistants increasingly become the interface through which people research, compare and make decisions, the companies that provide trusted structured data become increasingly important. HTAG's MCP Registry listings position its property intelligence alongside the growing ecosystem of AI-native infrastructure being adopted by developers worldwide.THE PROBLEM HTAG SOLVES FOR DEVELOPERSUntil recently, developers building AI-powered property applications had to manually stitch together multiple property datasets, mapping services and market-intelligence providers — each with its own integration and quirks. By exposing its property intelligence through a standardised Australian property intelligence API and MCP connectors, HTAG lets AI agents securely access structured Australian property data through a single common protocol already supported by a fast-growing ecosystem of AI tools, including Claude, Cursor and Visual Studio Code. What used to take weeks of integration can now happen in minutes — and the agent talks to live data, not a static export.WHAT HTAG NOW MAKES ACCESSIBLEHTAG operates one of Australia's largest AI-accessible property intelligence platforms. Through more than 100 REST API endpoints and 70+ MCP tools, it exposes market intelligence, H3 spatial analysis, property-level valuation, geographic concordance, demographic profiling, address resolution and macroeconomic indicators — across 15,000+ Australian localities and all 537 Local Government Areas. For developers, it functions as a single Australian property data API and real estate API spanning the entire country.The listing marks a strategic shift in how HTAG delivers property intelligence — not only through software used by people, but as infrastructure consumed directly by AI agents. HTAG is no longer positioning itself solely as a dashboard product for property investors and buyers agents; it is positioning itself as the property intelligence layer those agents call when they need to research, analyse and reason about Australian residential real estate.The publication of HTAG's connectors to the official MCP Registry also increases global visibility. AI developers, software vendors and enterprise teams evaluating property intelligence capabilities can now discover HTAG through the same standardised ecosystem used to integrate thousands of AI tools and services.WHAT DEVELOPERS CAN BUILDWith its tools now discoverable through the registry, developers can build AI agents for suburb selection, investment research, risk and hazard screening, property due diligence, valuation context, affordability modelling, demographic analysis, continuous market monitoring, and buyer-agent, lending and portfolio assistants. A buyers-agent assistant can take a client brief, screen thousands of suburbs against live market conditions, check neighbourhood-level risk, and return a ranked shortlist with reasoning in seconds. A lending assistant can model affordability against today's market, not last quarter's. A portfolio agent can flag a cycle that's turning before the owner would otherwise notice.AN INDUSTRY SHIFTFor most of the past decade, Australian property data has been built for human eyes: dashboards to navigate, spreadsheets to export, reports to read. AI agents change that assumption. An agent researching a market doesn't want a dashboard — it wants structured, callable tools that return live data it can reason over and act on. By making its platform discoverable to those agents, HTAG is meeting the shift head-on rather than waiting for it to arrive.QUOTE"AI agents don't need another dashboard. They need trusted tools," said Mat Djolic, founder of HTAG Analytics. "Our goal is to become the property intelligence layer those agents rely on whenever they need authoritative Australian property data."AVAILABILITYHTAG's public MCP connectors and developer tools are available now. Developers can browse the public MCP catalogue, generate API keys, experiment with agent templates, access interactive documentation and test integrations through the HTAG Developer Portal https://developer.htagai.com . A detailed technical walkthrough — covering the Model Context Protocol, the connectors, authentication and example agent builds — is available at https://www.htag.com.au/htag-model-context-protocol-property-intelligence/ and on GitHub ( HtaG-Analytics/htag-mcp ).ABOUT HTAG ANALYTICSHTAG Analytics is an Australian property intelligence platform serving property investors, buyers agents, mortgage professionals, PropTech developers and enterprise clients. Through its Developer Portal, REST API and Model Context Protocol connectors, HTAG exposes institutional-grade Australian property intelligence — market intelligence, H3 spatial analysis, property-level valuation, geographic concordance, demographic profiling, address resolution and macroeconomic indicators — across 15,000+ localities and all 537 Local Government Areas. Its property intelligence API is built to power both human decision-making and the autonomous AI agents increasingly responsible for property research, analysis and action.Media contact: HTAG Analytics — https://developer.htagai.com — copilot@htag.com.au

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