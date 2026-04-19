HTAG Analytics Expands Australian Property Data API to 87 Endpoints With H3 Spatial Intelligence

HTAG Analytics' 87-endpoint property data API spans 7 data domains including H3 spatial intelligence, geographic concordance, market intelligence, and property-level AVM estimates across 15,000+ Australian localities. HTAG Analytics provides 26 H3-indexed spatial endpoints across Australian property markets — covering median price, rent, yield, vacancy, SEIFA indices, flood and bushfire exposure at sub-suburb hexagonal resolution. HTAG Analytics' 14-endpoint geographic concordance layer translates between SA2, SA3, SA4, LGA, suburb, postcode, GCCSA, and H3 hexagonal cells — with area-weighted disaggregation where boundaries do not align.

HTAG Analytics launches 87-endpoint property data API with H3 spatial intelligence and a geographic concordance engine unique to Australia.

Every endpoint was built for the way Australian property research actually works — suburb by suburb, cycle by cycle, with nuance that generic platforms do not carry. ” — Dr Matija Djolic

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTAG Analytics , the Australian property intelligence platform serving buyers agents, property investors, and proptech developers, has expanded its developer API to 87 live endpoints — making it the most comprehensive Australian property data API currently available.The platform covers seven data domains: market intelligence, H3 spatial analysis, property-level valuation, geographic concordance, demographic profiling, address resolution, and macroeconomic indicators — across 15,000+ Australian localities and all 537 Local Government Areas via REST API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.WHAT IS THE HTAG ANALYTICS API?The HTAG Analytics API is a programmatic interface to Australian suburb-level property market data. According to HTAG Analytics, the platform provides buyers agents, property investors, proptech developers, and institutional analysts with real-time access to supply and demand metrics, price and rent trends, growth cycle signals, spatial risk overlays, and property-level valuation estimates — all queryable via API or through AI tools including Claude, Perplexity, and Manus AI via MCP.H3 SPATIAL INTELLIGENCE: A FIRST FOR AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY DATAThe HTAG Analytics API includes 26 H3-indexed spatial endpoints — a capability not currently available in any other publicly accessible Australian property data API.H3 is Uber's open-source hexagonal grid system used by institutional investors, urban planners, and quantitative researchers. Unlike politically defined suburb boundaries — which are inconsistent in size and subject to revision — H3 cells are mathematically consistent hexagons that eliminate boundary bias and enable sub-suburb resolution analysis.According to HTAG Analytics' API documentation, the H3 spatial layer covers median sale price, weekly rent, gross yield, years-to-own, days on market, vacancy rate, hold period, vendor discounting, lot size, SEIFA advantage and disadvantage indices, economic resources index, education and occupation index, public housing concentration, flood exposure, and bushfire exposure — all queryable at multiple H3 resolutions from regional scale to street-block precision.GEOGRAPHIC CONCORDANCE ENGINEThe HTAG Analytics concordance layer provides 14 dedicated endpoints enabling translation between all major Australian geographic boundary systems: SA2, SA3, SA4, GCCSA, LGA, suburb, postcode, and H3 hexagonal cells — in both directions, with area-weighted disaggregation where boundaries do not align.This allows developers to join HTAG market data with ABS Census datasets, CABEE business activity data, RBA regional publications, and state government planning datasets without building custom geographic crosswalk tables — infrastructure that data science teams at major institutions typically spend months constructing internally.FULL API DOMAIN COVERAGEThe 87 HTAG Analytics API endpoints span the following domains:- Market Intelligence (5 endpoints): Suburb and LGA summary metrics, RCS composite scores, GPD and GSP signals, growth rate cycle position, affordability fundamentals, and environmental risk indices- Supply and Demand (8 endpoints): Stock on market, inventory months, listing growth, sales volume, clearance rates, days on market, and short and long-term slope metrics- Growth Data (2 endpoints): Annualised compounded growth rates and cumulative growth over configurable timeframes- Trend Series (13 endpoints): Historical time series for price, rent, yield, growth rates, stock on market, inventory, days on market, clearance rates, vacancy, hold period, building approvals, search index, and demand profile- H3 Spatial Data (26 endpoints): Market, price and rent, socio-environmental, and reference data at hexagonal resolution- Property Level (4 endpoints): AVM estimates with confidence intervals, physical attributes, market position indicators, and sold property search- Address Tools (5 endpoints): Batch standardisation, geocoding, demographic profiling, environmental overlays, and school catchment data- Geographic Concordance (14 endpoints): Full bidirectional translation between all ABS and HTAG geographic systems- Demographics (3 endpoints): CPI-adjusted Census 2021 medians, CABEE business activity, and healthcare cluster data- Economics (6 endpoints): RBA cash rate current and series, CPI index current, series, adjustment factor, and dollar-value adjustment- Reference (2 endpoints): Locality and LGA lookup by name, state, postcode, or LGAMCP INTEGRATION FOR AI-NATIVE WORKFLOWSThe HTAG Analytics API is accessible via a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server compatible with Claude, Perplexity, and Manus AI — enabling AI tools to query live Australian property data in real time rather than relying on training data.Over 100 developers and property professionals have been onboarded to the HTAG Developer Portal since its April 2026 launch, with daily queries across market intelligence, spatial, and concordance endpoints.MARKET CONTEXTThe April 2026 launch of a property data MCP server by Cotality — the rebranded CoreLogic — covering four US-centric data assets has drawn attention to the emerging category of AI-queryable property data infrastructure. HTAG Analytics notes its MCP server predates the Cotality launch, covers a substantially broader endpoint set, and is purpose-built for the Australian market with locality-level granularity unavailable through international providers."The Cotality MCP launch validated the category we have been building for two years," said Mat Djolic, founder of HTAG Analytics. "Every endpoint in our API was built for the way Australian property research actually works — suburb by suburb, cycle by cycle, with the geographic and socioeconomic nuance that generic international platforms do not carry."DEVELOPER ACCESSFull API documentation, endpoint reference, and MCP connector guides are available at the HTAG Analytics Developer Portal Developers, data scientists, proptech founders, and institutions can apply for API access at: https://links.htag.com.au/widget/form/GFVegAaXzeTUH7QzRl1T ABOUT HTAG ANALYTICSHTAG Analytics is an Australian proptech platform providing suburb-level property intelligence, an AI Copilot, and a developer API and MCP server. The platform covers 15,000+ localities and 537 LGAs across all states and territories. HTAG Analytics' proprietary methodology includes the Risk-Calibrated Score (RCS), Growth Phase Detection (GPD), Growth Stability Profile (GSP), and the HTAG Market Cycle framework. The HTAG Mastermind community serves over 7,200 members across Australia.

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