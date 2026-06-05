HtAG Analytics Launches AI-Native Developer Platform for Building Property Intelligence Agents

HtAG Analytics launches its Developer Portal at developer.htagai.com, providing access to 14.8 million Australian addresses, 100+ market metrics, 39 MCP tools, and 3 pre-built AI agents. HTAG Analytics launches native MCP integrations with Claude and Perplexity, giving AI agents live access to Australian property intelligence. HTAG Analytics' 87-endpoint property data API spans 7 data domains including H3 spatial intelligence, geographic concordance, market intelligence, and property-level AVM estimates across 15,000+ Australian localities.

New Use Case Builder generates deployable AI Agent Starter Packs - MCP configs, agent prompts and property API workflows - in minutes. Live in Lovable.

The gap between 'I have an idea for a property tool' and 'my clients are using it' is now a prompt.” — Dr Matija Djolic, founder, HtAG Analytics

DENHAM COURT, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HtAG Analytics, an Australian property data infrastructure company, today announced the launch of its AI-native Developer Portal, anchored by a new Use Case Builder that turns a plain-English product idea into a deployable AI Agent Starter Pack in about five minutes. The platform is designed for the way software is now being built: by AI agents, agentic workflows and natural-language development tools rather than hand-coded integrations.The Use Case Builder addresses a problem common to developers working with AI tooling: knowing what to build, but not which APIs, MCP servers, prompts, schemas and workflows are needed to build it. Acting as an AI-powered solution architect, it maps each described use case to a recommended approach and generates a downloadable starter pack containing AI agent instructions, a focused skill file, MCP configurations, the exact property intelligence API endpoints required, a manifest and implementation guidance.The launch comes as adoption of the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard introduced by Anthropic in November 2024 for connecting AI systems to tools and data, accelerates across the AI ecosystem, with industry analyses estimating a 28 percent implementation rate among Fortune 500 companies in under 18 months. HtAG's MCP servers connect its property data infrastructure directly to AI agents and MCP-compatible tools including Claude, Cursor and Codex, while a public HTAG Docs MCP server lets coding agents discover the live catalogue of APIs and MCP servers without credentials.The company also confirmed its MCP integration is live inside Lovable, the AI app builder that reported it was nearing 8 million users in late 2025, per TechCrunch. By adding two connector URLs, Lovable users can describe a property application in natural language and connect it to live HtAG data, including suburb scores, growth and rent trends, supply and demand metrics and hex-level spatial analysis. Early builds include branded client dashboards for buyers agencies, suburb scorecards that capture website enquiries, and portfolio watchlists for investors, with no code or developer engagement required."Developers should not have to spend days working out which APIs, prompts and workflows a property intelligence application needs," said Dr Matija Djolic, founder of HtAG Analytics. "The Use Case Builder reduces that to minutes and hands over a deployable starting point. The gap between 'I have an idea for a property tool' and 'my clients are using it' is now a prompt."The Developer Portal exposes 87 endpoints across 25 categories, built on a warehouse of more than 23 million Australian property transactions, spanning valuations, rental estimates, market analytics and investment intelligence. The release lands in a growing local market, with the Proptech Association Australia's 2026 Proptech Map counting 519 companies across 14 categories, a 39 percent increase since 2023.The Developer Portal, Use Case Builder and MCP servers are available now at developer.htagai.com , where account holders can generate an AI Agent Starter Pack, mint API keys in portal settings and access documentation, agent templates and a sandboxed playground.About HtAG AnalyticsHtAG Analytics is an Australian property analytics and data infrastructure platform providing predictive suburb-level intelligence to property investors, buyers agents, real estate professionals and developers. The platform combines market scoring, supply and demand metrics, growth forecasting and hex-level spatial analysis across every residential market in Australia, delivered through its web platform, APIs and MCP servers. More information is available at www.htag.com.au

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