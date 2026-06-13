RefillGenie Now Offers Lab Orders on Demand

Physician-founded telehealth service provides on-demand lab orders through LabCorp & Quest, helping patients maintain medication safety without an office visit.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth service headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, provides lab orders on demand for patients seeking convenient access to routine bloodwork during medication refill and care-gap situations.

Through the service, physicians can send lab orders to LabCorp or Quest for cholesterol panels, thyroid panels, CBC, CMP, HbA1C and other bloodwork when clinically appropriate. The service supports RefillGenie’s broader temporary-bridge model for patients whose medication access may be disrupted by travel, insurance changes, moves, gaps between doctors or other life events.

RefillGenie provides services to patients in 49 states plus Washington, D.C. The company’s text-based care process is designed to reduce friction for patients managing existing medications and related clinical review without requiring an appointment.

The process includes:

• Answering a few health questions

• Having the patient’s information verified

• Completing a brief text chat with a doctor

• Sending prescriptions to the patient’s pharmacy when clinically appropriate

• Ordering and interpreting bloodwork when requested as part of the review process

According to RefillGenie founder Dr. Stephen Kelly, the service was created after physicians saw patients harmed because essential medications were not refilled in time. The company describes its role as a temporary bridge for eligible patients, not a replacement for a primary care doctor or ongoing local medical care.

RefillGenie also maintains safety limits around medication refills. The company does not start new medications and cannot refill controlled substances, sedatives, muscle relaxants, lifestyle medications, medications requiring close monitoring or any medication deemed unsafe to refill by the reviewing doctor.

The company’s same-day prescription refill service is text-based, and no appointment is required. RefillGenie has previously reported that standard service turnaround is 12 hours, with most refills arriving sooner. The service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Patient testimonials supplied for this release describe RefillGenie’s role for individuals navigating insurance, relocation and gaps between providers.

“Thank you for a quick response and being so helpful! I'm without insurance, the process was easy and I'm now back on track with my medications,” said Cynthia C., a patient.

“Really good service for in between Dr.due to moving and I didn't care for any of the Healthcare options in Orlando. This service was spot on, very quick and kind,” said Terra D., a patient.

“Everything about my experience with RefillGenie was pleasant. From the speedy response to the excellent customer service, it was totally a positive experience. I would wholeheartedly recommend RefillGenie to anyone needing their services,” said katspaks, a patient.

For more information about RefillGenie's on-demand lab orders and prescription refill services, patients may visit https://refillgenie.com/, call +1 (929)-274-3052, or read additional resources on the company's blog at https://refillgenie.com/news/.

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About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/h2MXW1Tnr1wYhNbX6

Note to Editors

• RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

• The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

• RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

• The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

• RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

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