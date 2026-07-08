Express Hardware Direct Offers Amerock Cabinet Hardware Designed to Elevate Home Design

Express Hardware Direct offers an extensive Amerock cabinet hardware collection, backed by 50+ years of industry expertise, for homeowners nationwide.

LANGLEY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Hardware Direct, one of the leading professional hardware suppliers in the United States, offers homeowners nationwide an extensive selection of Amerock cabinet hardware. With over 50 years of experience in the hardware industry, the company serves customers across the country, providing quality name brand products at factory direct pricing.

Cabinet hardware is among the more consequential yet frequently overlooked elements of residential interior design. The hardware chosen for kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and interior doors shapes the overall character of a space. Express Hardware Direct's catalog addresses this through an Amerock product lineup — a brand established in 1929 — covering a broad range of styles from classic to contemporary, with finishes suited to diverse décor directions.

The Amerock collection available through Express Hardware Direct includes:

• Amerock Cabinet Knobs — Available in a variety of shapes and materials, including crystal, ceramic, and brass.

• Amerock Cabinet Pulls — Offered in a range of sizes and textures, from smooth profiles to intricately detailed finishes.

• Amerock Appliance Pulls — Designed for large cabinet and appliance installations where hardware functions as a prominent design feature.

• Amerock Cup Pulls & Edge Pulls — Providing understated options such as stainless-steel edge pulls and traditional cup pulls.

• Amerock Cabinet Latches — Functional hardware that adds character to a range of cabinet designs.

• Amerock Backplates — Decorative frames for cabinet knobs that provide both aesthetic framing and additional surface protection.

"Express Hardware Direct has been serving customers in the hardware industry for over 50 years," said Mr. Alan, Spokesperson at Express Hardware Direct. "The company's team brings firsthand knowledge gained from working directly with hardware manufacturers — from sales to executive roles — giving customers informed guidance when selecting hardware. The Amerock collection reflects the company's long-standing commitment to providing quality name brand products at factory direct pricing."

Based in Langley, Oklahoma, Express Hardware Direct ships to customers throughout the United States from multiple locations, routing each order from the nearest facility carrying the required inventory. Orders placed before 12:00 p.m. Central Time typically ship the same day when items are in stock. The company offers flat rate shipping, and customers whose orders exceed $400 receive free shipping.

The company's service record is reflected in direct customer feedback. Navi P. shared: "I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!" Kris J. added: "Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!"

Express Hardware Direct's return and exchange policy permits customers to return eligible items within 30 days. The following conditions apply:

• Items must be in their original packaging.

• Items must not have been installed.

• Defective items are eligible for exchange.

• Incorrectly shipped items qualify for return, with return shipping costs covered by Express Hardware Direct.

A 25% restocking fee applies to all returns and exchanges unless the item is defective. Customers must first contact Express Hardware Direct to obtain a Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) code, which is required before any merchandise can be returned. Refunds are processed within 5 to 10 business days following receipt and inspection of the returned item.

Homeowners interested in exploring the full Amerock collection or seeking personalized hardware guidance can reach Express Hardware Direct at 800-458-1516, visit the website at https://www.expresshardwaredirect.com/, or access additional hardware resources at the company blog: https://www.expresshardwaredirect.com/blogs/express-hardware-direct-blog.

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About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

Note to Editors

• Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door and cabinet hardware products at competitive prices.

• The company continues to expand its product offerings, ensuring a wide selection that meets the evolving tastes and needs of modern homeowners. This expansion highlights the company's commitment to quality and service in the competitive home improvement market.

• The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

• Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

• Customers can browse the door and cabinet hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

End of Press Release.

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